Lackawanna County, PA

Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

By Mark Hiller
 4 days ago

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter with its share of pet rescues is getting a rescue of sorts of its own. It’s a big financial boost to keep its mission going.

It’s a chorus of canines at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter . The facility is home to dozens of dogs, scores of cats, and recently almost a couple hundred rabbits.

“At the beginning of January, we took in 192 rabbits from a hoarding case and you have to spay and neuter all of those rabbits because you don’t want to double the population. That’s just an example,” stated Sherry Crolly, Development Director at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Grant helps to feed 30K children in NEPA

The costs add up in a big way but now a big check is providing a financial rescue. The Humane Society of Lackawanna County which runs Griffin Pond has just received a $200,000 grant awarded by Lackawanna County commissioners.

“They recognized how important the shelter is to the county, to the residents of the county,” said Chief Financial Officer of Lackawanna County David Bulzoni.

The money comes from the county’s $40.7 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act funding federal funds to benefit businesses and organizations hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The shelter like many other non-profits is struggling with costs of inflation and just the hangover left over from the pandemic as well so we thought this was a very timely opportunity to step up and provide some assistance,” explained Bulzoni.

The funding will cover Griffin Pond staff salaries, pet supplies, medicine, and general operational costs.

“It’s huge for us and we’re so thankful to Lackawanna County commissioners for giving us this opportunity,” said Crolly.

An opportunity for a facility with no permanent funding to clear some financial hurdles and help neglected, abused, and abandoned animals.

The Lackawanna County CFO says commissioners are working on a long-term solution to address financial concerns at Griffin Pond.

