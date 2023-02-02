Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield kids learn about STEM in park board education event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Making learning fun was the name of the game at a STEM-themed event in Springfield. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosted its second-ever Frosty Fun event to get kids excited about science, engineering, technology, and math. Kids were challenged to design and make snow scoops, see...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The words “snow day” can excite children and frustrate parents. Four snow days in a row left some parents struggling to find childcare on such short notice. Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools says the district tries to make that call as soon as...
KYTV
Springfield to decide the fate of two entertainment venues
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
KYTV
Springfield and Greene County not taxing cannabis sales yet
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales are open for business, and they’re selling like hotcakes, and for dispensary workers like Ashley Frasier-Osbourne, it’s a long time coming. ”It’s so exciting to actually get to see so many people that have been waiting for this day,” said Frasier-Osbourne....
KYTV
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
KYTV
Road crews on the lookout for potholes across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wintry weather and messy roads go hand in hand each winter across the Ozarks. However, improving road conditions have led to an increase in the number of potholes on some area roads after this past weekend. It’s something that Colten Harris, superintendent of streets for the...
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
KYTV
On Your Side: Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you got this check in the mail, don’t toss it. It’s real. It’s about $150. Viewers contacted On Your Side, thinking it might be a scam. It’s an $8 million class action lawsuit settlement about Miracle-Ear telemarketing calls. The company admits no wrongdoing and agreed to settle.
KYTV
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A couple from Nixa, Mo., noticed something unusual on their restaurant receipt. It listed a beverage tax for their soda. “I got the receipt and saw the $.57 beverage tax,” Matt Mastroianni and his wife noticed when they went to Ozark to pick up Popeye’s for dinner.
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
KYTV
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County. The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars...
Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
KYTV
Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
fourstateshomepage.com
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
KYTV
Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts employee assaulted during robbery; suspects not found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Springfield O’Reilly Auto Parts location was assaulted during a robbery Sunday afternoon. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the auto parts store on S. Campbell. Police say two men entered the store, requested...
ksmu.org
Springfield man dead after officer-involved shooting at local park
An officer-involved shooting in Springfield Wednesday is under investigation by the Springfield, MO Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. At around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, February 1, Springfield Police officers were sent to a park on the city’s west side to check the well being of a man who was making suicidal statements.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
