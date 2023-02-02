Read full article on original website
Monday Habs Headlines: An impressive season for Canadiens’ young defenders
In today’s links, Habs defencemen exceeding expectations, Anderson isn’t on Hughes’ trade radar yet, NHL storylines heading into the home stretch of the season, an underwhelming All-Star weekend, and more. Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon...
Quick Hits: The Duds Edition
The Red Wings are pleased that attendance is up this season. A flurry of offseason free-agent signings and the emergence last year of young players Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond generated more buzz around this team than we’ve seen in 6-7 years. But the club has lost more games than it was won at Little Caesars Arena (12-10-3), including setbacks against teams not in a playoff position (Montreal, Ottawa, Columbus, Philadelphia). They have 16 games left at LCA and need to establish a better home-ice advantage.
Analysis: The progression of Scottie Barnes’ jump shot
Well, Toronto Raptors fans, no need to be alarmed because the rumours are not true. I’ve heard them all season long, whether it be on Twitter, Instagram, TV, Radio, everywhere you go these lies would be spread. I am here today with proof! Proof that can relieve an entire...
Wake With Elias: Demko Trade Talk and Horvat’s All-Star Dilemma
"A lot of it is, right now, all speculation. I can confirm no trade request has been made by Demko...what player is happy right now? Teams are calling on everybody except Pettersson." #Canucks@YellowDogBeer | https://t.co/74KXzYC67a— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) February 1, 2023. However, it would start to make sense...
