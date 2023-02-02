Read full article on original website
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after allegedly disposing 236 guns in dumpster outside business
Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop owner after discovering a dumpster full of guns on the shop's property. The affidavit reveals agents and officers recovered 236 rifles and weapons.
Police: 57 firearms stolen from vehicles in OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to lock up their firearms and not leave them in vehicles.
Trees uprooted, stolen from El Reno church
City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov. Stitt gives his 5th State of the State address.
UPDATE: At-risk missing 14-year-old found safe Monday night
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old Lazaria Edwards.
Caught on Camera: $800 worth of trees ripped out of El Reno church garden
It may sound odd, but surveillance video shows someone ripping two trees out of the First Christian Church of El Reno's garden and driving off with them.
Driver crashes into house in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in northeast Oklahoma City.
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
Scammer targets 87-year-old woman by saying her grandson was in trouble
OKLAHOMA CITY — A scammer targeted an 87-year-old woman who was told her grandson was in trouble and needed $12,000. Oklahoma City police shared a photo of the suspect, which was snapped by the family. Before the woman handed over the money, her family heard about it and was able to stop the scam.
Church helps thousands as part of giveaway
An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov....
OKC Police release body, dash camera footage for arrest of inmate who died in the Oklahoma County jail days later
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body and dash camera footage of the arrest of Isiah Mitchell, who authorities say died of an apparent suicide in the Oklahoma County Detention Center three days later.
Norman mail carrier becomes victim of attempted robbery
The Norman Police Department says a mail carrier has become a victim of a crime.
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
OKCPD involved in standoff following armed robbery
The Oklahoma City Police Department says around 8:00 am this morning they got a call about an armed robbery at the Plaza Inn at 3200 South I-35.
Armed Robbery Suspect Barricaded Inside Motel Room, OCPD Said
An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a room at a southwest Oklahoma City motel on Saturday, police said. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the robbery happened near the Interstate 35 service road and Southwest 29th Street. When police arrived at the scene, a man had barricaded himself...
Eastside Pizza House’s missing boombox returned
Oklahoma City's Eastside Pizza House is offering a $500 reward for information on/the return of its display boombox.
‘Will you send me money?’ Romance scams targeting elderly Oklahomans – one woman loses $56k
Scams are nothing new, but Oklahoma City Police say they're seeing an uptick in elderly people losing money to people on dating sites.
