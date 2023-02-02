Read full article on original website
Police: 57 firearms stolen from vehicles in OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to lock up their firearms and not leave them in vehicles.
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
Trees uprooted, stolen from El Reno church
Trees uprooted, stolen from El Reno church
Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after allegedly disposing 236 guns in dumpster outside business
Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop owner after discovering a dumpster full of guns on the shop's property. The affidavit reveals agents and officers recovered 236 rifles and weapons.
Caught on Camera: $800 worth of trees ripped out of El Reno church garden
It may sound odd, but surveillance video shows someone ripping two trees out of the First Christian Church of El Reno's garden and driving off with them.
Driver crashes into house in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in northeast Oklahoma City.
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
Norman mail carrier becomes victim of attempted robbery
The Norman Police Department says a mail carrier has become a victim of a crime.
Church helps thousands as part of giveaway
An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans.
OKCPD: Texas murder suspect arrested
The Oklahoma Police Department say with the assistance from the @USMarshalsHQ and @DENTONPD the alleged murder suspect Bryan Riojas Avila has been arrested.
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
Eastside Pizza House’s missing boombox returned
Oklahoma City's Eastside Pizza House is offering a $500 reward for information on/the return of its display boombox.
OHP: Suspect pursuit, crash briefly shuts down interstate in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect pursuit turned crash briefly shut down an interstate in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. On Monday night, there was a short pursuit on southbound Interstate 35. Officials said a trooper performed a TVI just north of Interstate 240 which caused the suspect to crash.
Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
UPDATE: At-risk missing 14-year-old found safe Monday night
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old Lazaria Edwards.
DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar justified
DA says deadly shooting of ice cream store burglar justified
Dozens of Edmond residents left with broken water heaters
Dozens of Logan County homeowners in the same neighborhood say their water heaters either burst or had valve-issues overnight on Sunday.
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
