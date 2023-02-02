ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'brien County, IA

Comments / 2

Related
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County may regulate tanning beds

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may regulate tanning beds if a resolution presented from the county board of health is passed by the board of supervisors who heard the request on Jan.17. The topic came up at the last health board meeting, according to environmental health specialist Jonathon Hintz who presented...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Family Crisis Centers request funds from O'Brien County

PRIMGHAR—Family Crisis Centers, a domestic violence advocacy organization based in Sioux Center, is asking for an increase in support from O’Brien County to meet increasing costs for the service it provides to residents of the county. FCC’s interim executive director Jessica Rohrs and domestic violence victim advocate Sara...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

County supervisors talk budget, Care Connections

SIBLEY—Looking ahead to funding needs for the upcoming fiscal year filled most of the Osceola County Board of Supervisors’ schedule the mornings of Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 24-25. The board also heard presentations from Care Connections of Northern Iowa, the county’s mental health and disabilities service region affiliate...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Invasive insect confirmed in Osceola County

MELVIN—The presence of emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Osceola County by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The invasive insect, which spells death for ash trees, has been moving steadily westward across Iowa since 2010. As of this week, it has been confirmed in all...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa family is speaking out about the death of the man they call their “rock.” Sixty-five-year-old Michael Dreckman died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, in 2021, after heart surgery. The family filed suit, last week, alleging “negligence” and “vicarious...
SIOUX CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug Charge

An Albert City man was sentenced to prison on Monday in Buena Vista County District Court on a drug possession charge. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Nicholas Skog previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
ALBERT CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Collision by Sheldon leads to OWI arrest

SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5, on a Sioux County warrant for second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Paula Nadine Haarsma stemmed from her losing control of a northbound 2007 GMC Envoy, crossing over the median and striking a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon, about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Pipestone woman charged for OWI, neglect

SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Pipestone, MN, woman was arrested about midnight Saturday, Feb. 4, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, three counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person, two counts of failure to use a child restraint device, failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way, and speeding.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Chief of police reports 'a lot of progress made'

HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting heard from the police department and Chamber of Commerce about how things have gone for them in 2022. Police chief Corey Utech said the police department had an increase in calls for service in 2022, rising from 2,216 to 2,599 in Hawarden.
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing

SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Pride resident cited for hitting staffer

PRIMGHAR—A resident of the Pride Group facility east of Primghar was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on a charge of assault. The arrest of 26-year-old William Matthew Parker stemmed from him punching a Pride Group female staff member in the face after being told he could not crush up his medication, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Law firm hires Sheldon native Van Holland

SHELDON—Ever since Avery Van Holland earned her law degree, she knew she wanted to return home to Sheldon. She even knew what firm she wanted to work for as well. Van Holland got her wish. Not only was she able to return home, she was hired to practice law at Heidman Law Firm in Tom Whorley’s office in Sheldon.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley woman cited for having THC cookie

SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Michelle Elaine Klaahsen stemmed from a report of a woman who was not feeling well at her residence at 802 Second St., according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Linn Grove man jailed for OWI by Hartley

HARTLEY—A 21-year-old Linn Grove man was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, near Hartley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Caden Gregory Webber stemmed from 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup found in the ditch on...
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

New program readying students for business life

SIBLEY—A new partnership is taking shape between the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District and the area business community with the launch a program with the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program this semester. Seniors Alejandro Bernal, Jaci Van Westen and Vivian Zepeda signed up for the inaugural session led by agriculture...
SIBLEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy