nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County may regulate tanning beds
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may regulate tanning beds if a resolution presented from the county board of health is passed by the board of supervisors who heard the request on Jan.17. The topic came up at the last health board meeting, according to environmental health specialist Jonathon Hintz who presented...
nwestiowa.com
Family Crisis Centers request funds from O'Brien County
PRIMGHAR—Family Crisis Centers, a domestic violence advocacy organization based in Sioux Center, is asking for an increase in support from O’Brien County to meet increasing costs for the service it provides to residents of the county. FCC’s interim executive director Jessica Rohrs and domestic violence victim advocate Sara...
nwestiowa.com
County supervisors talk budget, Care Connections
SIBLEY—Looking ahead to funding needs for the upcoming fiscal year filled most of the Osceola County Board of Supervisors’ schedule the mornings of Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 24-25. The board also heard presentations from Care Connections of Northern Iowa, the county’s mental health and disabilities service region affiliate...
Grandview Park water tanks coming down after 3 years of work
A more than century old Sioux City landmark is crumbling to the ground.
nwestiowa.com
Invasive insect confirmed in Osceola County
MELVIN—The presence of emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Osceola County by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The invasive insect, which spells death for ash trees, has been moving steadily westward across Iowa since 2010. As of this week, it has been confirmed in all...
KCRG.com
Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa family is speaking out about the death of the man they call their “rock.” Sixty-five-year-old Michael Dreckman died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, in Sioux City, in 2021, after heart surgery. The family filed suit, last week, alleging “negligence” and “vicarious...
stormlakeradio.com
Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug Charge
An Albert City man was sentenced to prison on Monday in Buena Vista County District Court on a drug possession charge. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Nicholas Skog previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
nwestiowa.com
Collision by Sheldon leads to OWI arrest
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5, on a Sioux County warrant for second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Paula Nadine Haarsma stemmed from her losing control of a northbound 2007 GMC Envoy, crossing over the median and striking a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon, about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities investigating billboard stolen in Sioux County
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a recent theft.
siouxlandnews.com
Energy assistance program open for applications to assist low-income Siouxland families
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Low-income families in Siouxland are being urged to apply for an energy assistance program. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is asking people to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is also known as LIHEAP. You can apply online or by appointment...
nwestiowa.com
Pipestone woman charged for OWI, neglect
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Pipestone, MN, woman was arrested about midnight Saturday, Feb. 4, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, three counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person, two counts of failure to use a child restraint device, failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way, and speeding.
nwestiowa.com
Chief of police reports 'a lot of progress made'
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting heard from the police department and Chamber of Commerce about how things have gone for them in 2022. Police chief Corey Utech said the police department had an increase in calls for service in 2022, rising from 2,216 to 2,599 in Hawarden.
Sioux City’s solid waste collection contract ending soon
Sioux City's contract for solid waste collection and recycling is set to expire June 30th.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Pride resident cited for hitting staffer
PRIMGHAR—A resident of the Pride Group facility east of Primghar was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on a charge of assault. The arrest of 26-year-old William Matthew Parker stemmed from him punching a Pride Group female staff member in the face after being told he could not crush up his medication, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Law firm hires Sheldon native Van Holland
SHELDON—Ever since Avery Van Holland earned her law degree, she knew she wanted to return home to Sheldon. She even knew what firm she wanted to work for as well. Van Holland got her wish. Not only was she able to return home, she was hired to practice law at Heidman Law Firm in Tom Whorley’s office in Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for having THC cookie
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Michelle Elaine Klaahsen stemmed from a report of a woman who was not feeling well at her residence at 802 Second St., according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Linn Grove man jailed for OWI by Hartley
HARTLEY—A 21-year-old Linn Grove man was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, near Hartley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Caden Gregory Webber stemmed from 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup found in the ditch on...
Sioux City work release escapee arrested 5 months later
Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.
nwestiowa.com
New program readying students for business life
SIBLEY—A new partnership is taking shape between the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District and the area business community with the launch a program with the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program this semester. Seniors Alejandro Bernal, Jaci Van Westen and Vivian Zepeda signed up for the inaugural session led by agriculture...
