SHELDON—Ever since Avery Van Holland earned her law degree, she knew she wanted to return home to Sheldon. She even knew what firm she wanted to work for as well. Van Holland got her wish. Not only was she able to return home, she was hired to practice law at Heidman Law Firm in Tom Whorley’s office in Sheldon.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO