JUCO LB Jameer Lewis Commits To Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels are not done adding to their 2023 class.

OXFORD, Miss. -- JUCO linebacker Jameer Lewis announced on Twitter that he is committing to the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday afternoon.

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding offered Lewis on Monday, and it did not take long for the JUCO standout to decide to sign with the Rebels.

Lewis put a letter in his Tweet thanking Southwest Mississippi Community College and announcing his commitment to Ole Miss.

"First off I wanted to start by saying thank you to my coaching staff @ Southwest Community College for believing in me and sticking to their word. I thank them for developing me as a player and a man during the short period of my being here. Since a little kid, its always been my dream to one day play ball in the SEC and then the highest level of the game. After digging and making a couple of calls, I found out I am now qualified to leave early and get to work with my new team in the spring. With that being said, I would like to announce that I am continuing my athletic and academic career @ the University of Mississippi."

The 6-4, 225-pound linebacker out of McComb, Miss., was named to the All-Conference Second Team in November after recording 42 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Lewis joins an Ole Miss linebacker room that is in need of depth with veteran Troy Brown out of eligibility and others departing via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

