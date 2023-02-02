ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

JUCO LB Jameer Lewis Commits To Ole Miss

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shdEz_0kahIv0500

The Ole Miss Rebels are not done adding to their 2023 class.

OXFORD, Miss. -- JUCO linebacker Jameer Lewis announced on Twitter that he is committing to the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday afternoon.

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding offered Lewis on Monday, and it did not take long for the JUCO standout to decide to sign with the Rebels.

Lewis put a letter in his Tweet thanking Southwest Mississippi Community College and announcing his commitment to Ole Miss.

"First off I wanted to start by saying thank you to my coaching staff @ Southwest Community College for believing in me and sticking to their word. I thank them for developing me as a player and a man during the short period of my being here. Since a little kid, its always been my dream to one day play ball in the SEC and then the highest level of the game. After digging and making a couple of calls, I found out I am now qualified to leave early and get to work with my new team in the spring. With that being said, I would like to announce that I am continuing my athletic and academic career @ the University of Mississippi."

The 6-4, 225-pound linebacker out of McComb, Miss., was named to the All-Conference Second Team in November after recording 42 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Lewis joins an Ole Miss linebacker room that is in need of depth with veteran Troy Brown out of eligibility and others departing via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023 .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Partridge, former Ole Miss DC, reportedly lands Big Ten job

Chris Partridge has been hired as an assistant coach at Michigan, per a report. That’s according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, who notes that Partridge previously coached for the Wolverines from 2015-19. He was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-22. It’s not yet clear what...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals

One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
wtva.com

Four injured in Chickasaw County crash

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Grand jury to hear case against Prentiss County burglary suspect

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Booneville man for an alleged burglary. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in late January in the Burton community. The sheriff’s department did not give an address. The investigation led to...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

More Freezing Rain, Ice Possible Tonight; Chance of Snow Friday Morning

More freezing rain and ice are possible today through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lafayette County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until noon on Wednesday. If ice accumulates, it could cause power outages and tree damage as well as hazardous traveling conditions.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious

With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
TUNICA, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy