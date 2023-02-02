ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, UT

Gephardt Daily

SLCPD arrest armed suspect after road-rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT
Park Record

Park City police blotter: Snow removal ‘woke up the whole building’

The Park City Police Department last week logged a complaint about the noise from a snow-removal operation. The police at 8:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 received a complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue, where heavy machinery was reportedly used at 5 a.m. for snow removal. The noise “woke up the whole building,” the police were told.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls

OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females. The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:
OREM, UT
ksl.com

3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting

MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
MAGNA, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns

KEARNS, Utah — Landscaping work: paid for, but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom’s house last June, offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store

HIGHLAND, Utah — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. “I’m honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls,” said Michelle Shumway, owner,...
HIGHLAND, UT

