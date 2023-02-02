Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD arrest armed suspect after road-rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.
ksl.com
Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say
OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
KSLTV
SLCPD officer witnesses wrong-way drunk driver crash into embankment
SALT LAKE CITY – At around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police witnessed a 2009 black Ford F-150 traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane. The officers were attending to an unrelated crash on Redwood Road when they witnessed the crash take place. According to police,...
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Snow removal ‘woke up the whole building’
The Park City Police Department last week logged a complaint about the noise from a snow-removal operation. The police at 8:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 received a complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue, where heavy machinery was reportedly used at 5 a.m. for snow removal. The noise “woke up the whole building,” the police were told.
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
ksl.com
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
Gephardt Daily
Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls
OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females. The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:
One suspect arrested in SLC fatal stabbing investigation, the other at large
One of the two suspects allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City that took place Thursday, Feb. 2 has been arrested.
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
ksl.com
3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting
MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
kvnutalk
Smithfield couple arrested for allegedly abusing and neglecting three children – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Smithfield couple has been arrested for allegedly abusing and not properly nourishing three children, according to law enforcement. Kyle Johnston, 46, and Danielle Fenton, 31, were booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail. Both were arraigned Friday morning during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court,...
Huge amounts of meth, heroin found in Utah drug trafficking bust
For the past several months, detectives have been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Utah and Salt Lake Counties, according to the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force. Seven have been arrested in the investigation.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
2 arrests made in connection to fatal shooting in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police announced they have arrested 2 men connected to a fatal shooting at the townhome complex Thursday evening.
ABC4
Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Salt Lake City stabbing
The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 2.
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
ksl.com
Prison ordered for Clinton man who robbed, murdered man walking down Ogden street
OGDEN — Clinton Burrows could talk to anyone. He was never malicious or aggressive. And at the time of his death, he had been living with his mother so he could help care for her. Burrows' sister, Becky Kroger, shared these and other details in a 2nd District courtroom...
KSLTV
Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns
KEARNS, Utah — Landscaping work: paid for, but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom’s house last June, offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
KSLTV
West Jordan mother in the ICU after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
LOGAN CANYON, Utah — After a fun day snowmobiling with family in the Peter Sinks area of Logan Canyon, Samantha Bergman decided to go tubing down a hill with the group one last time before heading home. “The last thing I remember saying was, “I love you. I’ll see...
KSLTV
Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store
HIGHLAND, Utah — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. “I’m honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls,” said Michelle Shumway, owner,...
