kslnewsradio.com
Lockout lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools
SALT LAKE CITY — Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools lockout protocol has been lifted as of 1:30 p.m. Initially ordered by the West Valley City Police Department because of “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area.” Police have allegedly spoken with those involved with the suspicious incident and the situation has been resolved.
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
ABC 4
Homeless man allegedly attempted to steal random luggage at airport
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police say a homeless man attempted to take two pieces of luggage from a bag claim carousel that did not belong to him on Sunday. According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer working at the Salt Lake International Aiport watched a man who was described as having a “strong odor of urine” take two bags off of a bag claim carousel just before 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
KSLTV
Man arrested after threatening driver with gun in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after police say he threatened another person with a gun during a road rage incident. At 3:07 a.m., a man called 9-1-1 to report a white car following him near 800 West and North Temple Street in Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
How Live 911 is saving lives in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to...
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
kvnutalk
Smithfield couple arrested for allegedly abusing and neglecting three children – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Smithfield couple has been arrested for allegedly abusing and not properly nourishing three children, according to law enforcement. Kyle Johnston, 46, and Danielle Fenton, 31, were booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail. Both were arraigned Friday morning during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court,...
ksl.com
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
SNAPPED: Wasatch County SAR attends statewide training event
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search and Rescue attended a winter training event with SAR teams from across the state this weekend. Wasatch County SAR shared these photos of […]
KSLTV
Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store
HIGHLAND, Utah — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. “I’m honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls,” said Michelle Shumway, owner,...
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
One suspect arrested in SLC fatal stabbing investigation, the other at large
One of the two suspects allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City that took place Thursday, Feb. 2 has been arrested.
Ogden teacher arrested for using charity donations for personal use
An Ogden teacher has been arrested after an investigation showed she used money designated for a children's charity and used it for personal items instead.
ksl.com
Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say
OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
Huge amounts of meth, heroin found in Utah drug trafficking bust
For the past several months, detectives have been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Utah and Salt Lake Counties, according to the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force. Seven have been arrested in the investigation.
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
KSLTV
Police were warned rapist could reoffend 24 years ago. Now he’s charged again.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Christopher Lee Browning is accused of attacking a woman in her Taylorsville home on January 18, the same day he walked away from a halfway house. New records obtained by the KSL Investigators reveal Browning had a lengthy history of sex offenses. “He could...
