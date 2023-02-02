ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Lockout lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools lockout protocol has been lifted as of 1:30 p.m. Initially ordered by the West Valley City Police Department because of “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area.” Police have allegedly spoken with those involved with the suspicious incident and the situation has been resolved.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Homeless man allegedly attempted to steal random luggage at airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police say a homeless man attempted to take two pieces of luggage from a bag claim carousel that did not belong to him on Sunday. According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer working at the Salt Lake International Aiport watched a man who was described as having a “strong odor of urine” take two bags off of a bag claim carousel just before 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

How Live 911 is saving lives in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store

HIGHLAND, Utah — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. “I’m honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls,” said Michelle Shumway, owner,...
HIGHLAND, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
abc45.com

Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
LAYTON, UT

