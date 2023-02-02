ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a portion of CO 115 is closed in Fremont County due to fire activity. CDOT reported at 3:02 p.m. that northbound CO 115 was closed between Pine St. and Locust St., Lincoln Park. This is a developing story. The post Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City appeared first on KRDO.
CANON CITY, CO
thesource.com

Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals

Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado

A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require […] The post Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?

More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records show that the man accused of cutting ten Comcast fiber-optic cables in downtown Colorado Springs last month and causing a widespread phone and Internet outage, was driving a stolen truck and was illegally in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. Michael Taylor, The post More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
PUEBLO, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education

“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
police1.com

Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Passenger shot from another vehicle on North Academy

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, their investigation revealed he was shot while riding in a vehicle on North Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD, around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7 officers were called to a hospital […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

