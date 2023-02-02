Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Neighbors: Planning and Zoning Director Dan Victoria happy to call Fremont County home
There are times when a certain job calls a person more than once — something Fremont County’s new(ish) Planning and Zoning Director Dan Victoria knows all too well. Victoria was born and grew up in Connecticut and worked for a retirement community straight out of high school. “It...
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a portion of CO 115 is closed in Fremont County due to fire activity. CDOT reported at 3:02 p.m. that northbound CO 115 was closed between Pine St. and Locust St., Lincoln Park. This is a developing story. The post Fire activity closes part of Highway 115 road in Cañon City appeared first on KRDO.
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado
A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require […] The post Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records show that the man accused of cutting ten Comcast fiber-optic cables in downtown Colorado Springs last month and causing a widespread phone and Internet outage, was driving a stolen truck and was illegally in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. Michael Taylor, The post More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado River running dry, groups aim to turn the tide
As levels in the Colorado River are at an all-time low, states downstream aren't getting water like they used to.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
Diabetic man missing 3 weeks, family devastated
It's been three weeks since 35-year-old Rickey Airth was last seen, and his family said they've exhausted all efforts.
tourcounsel.com
Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education
“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
police1.com
Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
4 people injured after fire destroys 3 mobile homes in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire is currently under investigation in Fremont County. Around 2 p.m. Monday, the Canon City Area Fire Protection District responded to a mobile home park near Highway 115 and Poplar to a structure fire. Firefighters found two mobile homes on fire, with a third threatened.
Passenger shot from another vehicle on North Academy
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, their investigation revealed he was shot while riding in a vehicle on North Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD, around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7 officers were called to a hospital […]
