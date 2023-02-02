ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Polis orders all-hands-on-deck response to Coloradans’ high heat bills

Gov. Jared Polis issued an all-hands-on-deck directive to state agencies Monday to find short- and long-term solutions to soaring heating bills that Coloradans say are forcing them to choose between keeping warm and keeping food on the table. In a news conference, Polis said he has directed the Colorado Public...
Daily Record

Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values

The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado Medicaid seeks millions from legislature to pay home health care workers competitive wages

In eight years, Amy Wiedeman has never been able to hire enough people to provide all of the health care her son needs to stay in their Centennial home. Luke Schiller, 12, has cerebral palsy and other health conditions that qualify him for around-the-clock care at home. He needs someone watching at all times to make sure he doesn’t have a seizure or choke on his saliva, and to deliver medications through his feeding tube and reposition him so he doesn’t get pressure sores, Wiedeman said.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

FCA’s Soup R Bowl is back, just in time for the big game

Soup’s on! You’re invited to attend the FCA’s highly anticipated, much beloved annual event on Feb. 11. Drop by the Center between 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. to sample a variety of gourmet, hand-crafted soups and your choice of bread and a glass of wine. Choose your soup and your very own hand-crafted ceramic bowl to take with you for the cost of $25.00.
CAÑON CITY, CO
Daily Record

The legacy of a pioneering Colorado chairlift designer is up in the air

The historic Estes Park Aerial Tramway, designed by pioneering Colorado ski lift designer Robert Heron, may fall silent forever unless a buyer is found to take it over this year. Heron owned the tramway, which has been hauling tourists 1,100 vertical feet up Prospect Mountain near the edge of Rocky...
ESTES PARK, CO
Daily Record

Cañon City Council takes first step in Clock Tower Plaza Design Project

The first step in transforming the .25-acre Clock Tower Plaza into an urban plaza space at the corner of Third and Main streets was approved Monday night. The Cañon City Council approved a Professional Services Agreement with the Denver-based Livable Cities Studio for the Clock Tower Plaza Design Project during the regular city council meeting.
CANON CITY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy