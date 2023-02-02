Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Colorado public defenders — beset by high turnover, heavy workloads — seek $17.7 million to raise salaries
Colorado’s public defenders are broadly underpaid, and that low pay is contributing to high attrition and heavy workloads in the state agency, which is now seeking a $17.7 million budget increase to raise salaries, agency documents show. A full 98% of positions at regional offices within the Office of...
Daily Record
Polis orders all-hands-on-deck response to Coloradans’ high heat bills
Gov. Jared Polis issued an all-hands-on-deck directive to state agencies Monday to find short- and long-term solutions to soaring heating bills that Coloradans say are forcing them to choose between keeping warm and keeping food on the table. In a news conference, Polis said he has directed the Colorado Public...
Daily Record
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
Daily Record
Colorado Medicaid seeks millions from legislature to pay home health care workers competitive wages
In eight years, Amy Wiedeman has never been able to hire enough people to provide all of the health care her son needs to stay in their Centennial home. Luke Schiller, 12, has cerebral palsy and other health conditions that qualify him for around-the-clock care at home. He needs someone watching at all times to make sure he doesn’t have a seizure or choke on his saliva, and to deliver medications through his feeding tube and reposition him so he doesn’t get pressure sores, Wiedeman said.
Daily Record
FCA’s Soup R Bowl is back, just in time for the big game
Soup’s on! You’re invited to attend the FCA’s highly anticipated, much beloved annual event on Feb. 11. Drop by the Center between 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. to sample a variety of gourmet, hand-crafted soups and your choice of bread and a glass of wine. Choose your soup and your very own hand-crafted ceramic bowl to take with you for the cost of $25.00.
Daily Record
The legacy of a pioneering Colorado chairlift designer is up in the air
The historic Estes Park Aerial Tramway, designed by pioneering Colorado ski lift designer Robert Heron, may fall silent forever unless a buyer is found to take it over this year. Heron owned the tramway, which has been hauling tourists 1,100 vertical feet up Prospect Mountain near the edge of Rocky...
Daily Record
Cañon City Council takes first step in Clock Tower Plaza Design Project
The first step in transforming the .25-acre Clock Tower Plaza into an urban plaza space at the corner of Third and Main streets was approved Monday night. The Cañon City Council approved a Professional Services Agreement with the Denver-based Livable Cities Studio for the Clock Tower Plaza Design Project during the regular city council meeting.
