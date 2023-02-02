ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Coal Ridge wrestling hosts duals

Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling hosted Glenwood Springs and North Fork for a round of dual matches on Thursday, Feb. 2. North Fork defeated Glenwood Springs, 63-12. Scores from the Glenwood-Coal Ridge and Coal Ridge-North Fork matches were not posted. Glenwood Springs match winners versus North Fork included Leobardo...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development

The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Ruby Ann Richardson

Ruby passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs with family at her side. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 19th @ 3pm at the Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. 2270 CO-133, Carbondale, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roaring Fork...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Coal Ridge boys win, girls fall in Saturday home stand against Moffat County

The Coal Ridge girls and boys managed a split in Saturday afternoon’s basketball contests against the visiting Moffat County Bulldogs. The girls led off the matinee action at Peach Valley by coming up on the short end of a 51-47 score. The boys saved the day for the Titans by holding off a hard-charging Moffat County quintet in the second half to earn an important 58-51 4A Western Slope League victory.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Tax notices have been sent to Garfield County property owners

Approximately 30,000 Garfield County property tax notices were sent out in late January, according to a county news release. The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners has certified $187.1 million in taxes to be collected through this tax cycle, up from $151.9 million in 2022, the release states. Property owners may pay taxes in halves or all at once; the deadlines for half payments are Feb. 28 and June 15. The deadline for a full payment is April 30.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase

A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...

