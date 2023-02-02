Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Local developers pressure council into reducing changes to inclusionary housing code on second reading
Glenwood Springs city staff presented to City Council on Jan. 6 to amend inclusionary housing standards in the city by placing deed restrictions on 20% of all new developments of five or more units. But, after some pushback from developers on the new proposed standards, council settled on a compromise.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge wrestling hosts duals
Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling hosted Glenwood Springs and North Fork for a round of dual matches on Thursday, Feb. 2. North Fork defeated Glenwood Springs, 63-12. Scores from the Glenwood-Coal Ridge and Coal Ridge-North Fork matches were not posted. Glenwood Springs match winners versus North Fork included Leobardo...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Giving out clean needles to drug users ‘enabling,’ Garfield County commissioner says
Major funding from national opioid settlements with CVS and Walgreens is coming to Garfield County. One proposal is to direct part of the funds toward providing clean syringes and the overdose prevention drug Naloxone locally. Garfield County Public Health Specialist Mason Hohstadt outlined this proposal and two others — using...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Ruby Ann Richardson
Ruby passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs with family at her side. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 19th @ 3pm at the Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. 2270 CO-133, Carbondale, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roaring Fork...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: Glenwood Canyon closures offer no easy solutions, but doing better is possible
There are a lot of reasons to love Glenwood Springs, but canyon closures aren’t on that list. While our community — and region, given just how many people rely on the canyon for commerce and vacation — was blessed with a relatively unremarkable summer season through Glenwood Canyon, this winter has been anything but.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge boys win, girls fall in Saturday home stand against Moffat County
The Coal Ridge girls and boys managed a split in Saturday afternoon’s basketball contests against the visiting Moffat County Bulldogs. The girls led off the matinee action at Peach Valley by coming up on the short end of a 51-47 score. The boys saved the day for the Titans by holding off a hard-charging Moffat County quintet in the second half to earn an important 58-51 4A Western Slope League victory.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Tax notices have been sent to Garfield County property owners
Approximately 30,000 Garfield County property tax notices were sent out in late January, according to a county news release. The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners has certified $187.1 million in taxes to be collected through this tax cycle, up from $151.9 million in 2022, the release states. Property owners may pay taxes in halves or all at once; the deadlines for half payments are Feb. 28 and June 15. The deadline for a full payment is April 30.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase
A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...
Comments / 0