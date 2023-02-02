Approximately 30,000 Garfield County property tax notices were sent out in late January, according to a county news release. The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners has certified $187.1 million in taxes to be collected through this tax cycle, up from $151.9 million in 2022, the release states. Property owners may pay taxes in halves or all at once; the deadlines for half payments are Feb. 28 and June 15. The deadline for a full payment is April 30.

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO