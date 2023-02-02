ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

2 arrested after gunfire between cars at The Shops at Palm Desert; no injuries reported

By Tom Coulter, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

Two people were detained after gunfire between two cars in the a parking lot of The Shops at Palm Desert.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies went to the scene just after 2 p.m. Thursday after the report of a shooting. They found there had been shots exchanged between two vehicles, according to a department spokesperson.

No one was injured. The department did not immediately release the identities of the two suspects in custody, but later reported that they were from Desert Hot Springs.

"Based on the investigation, it is believed the incident was a car-to-car, gang-related shooting, with over 40 rounds fired," the sheriff's department wrote in a news release Friday.

One of the stores in the mall was temporarily locked down for precautionary reasons, with a heavy police presence reported in the area. A photographer for The Desert Sun saw roughly 30 bullet casings where deputies were investigating, in the southeastern parking lot on the JCPenney end of the mall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldIQX_0kahIYtU00

The mall, located just off Highway 111 in Palm Desert, is a heavily trafficked area that includes several anchor stores, including Macy's, JCPenney and Barnes & Noble.

The sheriff's department said deputies were still investigating.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 2 arrested after gunfire between cars at The Shops at Palm Desert; no injuries reported

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

24-year-old, teen boy arrested for alleged armed robbery at Palm Springs gas station

A 15-year-old and a 24-year-old were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Palm Springs early Monday morning. The robbery was reported just before 1:00 a.m. on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Road. Witness told police that two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of The post 24-year-old, teen boy arrested for alleged armed robbery at Palm Springs gas station appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash

A motorcyclist died following a crash Sunday morning in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Police said it happened before 10 a.m. off South Palm Canyon Drive and Sunny Dunes Road. Emergency crews reportedly found a 42-year-old Palm Springs man unresponsive when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said they The post Motorcyclist dies in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified

Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours

Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian killed in Thermal crash

California Highway Patrol confirmed a male pedestrian was killed in a crash in Thermal Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., a westbound vehicle on Avenue 62 hit a male pedestrian in the roadway. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The area was shut down momentarily, and traffic was directed to use an alternate route The post Pedestrian killed in Thermal crash appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at around 10:15 a.m. at Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street in Yucca Valley. When they arrived, deputies saw a The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YAHOO!

Traffic backed up on Interstate 10 after deputy-involved shooting

Traffic on westbound Interstate 10 from Palm Springs was returning to normal speeds Sunday evening after multiple lanes were closed for several hours, according to California Highway Patrol. A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy confirmed that a deputy-involved shooting had occurred on the interstate and said the Riverside County Sheriff's...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs

32-year-old Solwyn Nelson of Desert Hot Springs is dead from an assault with a deadly weapon. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an assault on Saturday at 12:21 a.m. off Dillon Road near Johnson Road in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. When deputies arrived, they found Nelson with traumatic injuries. The post Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide

The Beaumont Police Department identified 38-year-old Nicholas Norman of Beaumont as a suspect in an attempted homicide of a woman. Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture. On Friday at 7:43 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to a home off of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting The post Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Young Man Convicted in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide Case

A Cathedral City man was convicted Monday of gunning down four people in Palm Springs almost exactly four years ago. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. Jurors, who began deliberating Monday morning and reached a verdict before lunch, also found true a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail

IVERSIDE (CNS) – A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made after a teen dies of gunshot wound in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs

Update 2/5/23 The gunshot victim was identified as a 17-year-old male resident of Desert Hot Springs. Investigators identified and arrested an 18-year-old male from Cathedral City for murder. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator B. Cline of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Torres of the The post Arrest made after a teen dies of gunshot wound in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy