New York State

Jason, Travis Kelce Call Rob Gronkowski to Personally Deliver Bad News

Jason and Travis Kelce needed to place a difficult phone call to pal Rob Gronkowski. About that invite to Gronk Beach. Something’s come up. Basically, it’s the Super Bowl, Gronk. Can’t make your Super Bowl party because we’re both playing in the Super Bowl. First brothers to face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy. Sorry to turn it down, but not sorry.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Sean Payton Says Russell Wilson’s Performance Team Won’t Be Allowed at Team Facility

Sean Payton is wasting no time in getting acclimated to his new role as head coach of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos formally introduced Payton Monday, with much of the conversation centered around quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton is steadfast that Wilson can make improvements after an underwhelming first season in Denver, though it will have to come under the direction of Payton’s coaching staff. Asked if Wilson’s personal quarterback coach — Jake Heaps — would remain involved, Payton took a firm stance.
Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator

After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
