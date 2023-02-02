Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire
The Dallas Cowboys are catching some serious flack for hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator. The Cowboys couldn’t afford... The post Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire appeared first on Outsider.
Jason, Travis Kelce Call Rob Gronkowski to Personally Deliver Bad News
Jason and Travis Kelce needed to place a difficult phone call to pal Rob Gronkowski. About that invite to Gronk Beach. Something’s come up. Basically, it’s the Super Bowl, Gronk. Can’t make your Super Bowl party because we’re both playing in the Super Bowl. First brothers to face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy. Sorry to turn it down, but not sorry.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Tony Romo Dishes on How Sean Payton Will Fix Russell Wilson
One former Sean Payton quarterback went on record to predict Russell Wilson's future.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Sean Payton Says Russell Wilson’s Performance Team Won’t Be Allowed at Team Facility
Sean Payton is wasting no time in getting acclimated to his new role as head coach of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos formally introduced Payton Monday, with much of the conversation centered around quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton is steadfast that Wilson can make improvements after an underwhelming first season in Denver, though it will have to come under the direction of Payton’s coaching staff. Asked if Wilson’s personal quarterback coach — Jake Heaps — would remain involved, Payton took a firm stance.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Antonio Brown Claims Former Steelers Teammate James Harrison Gave Him CTE
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown claims that one of his former teammates in Pittsburgh gave him CTE. He posted a video to social media recently, alleging that James Harrison hit him with an “illegal” helmet. Brown, who has gone through legal troubles and multiple off-field issues in...
NFL Announces Punishment for Trent Williams After Body Slamming Eagles Player
The painful San Francisco loss to Philadelphia still is lingering with the 49ers. This weekend, the NFL fined two players, including Trent Williams, who lost their tempers in the 31-7 defeat. The NFL will collect a $12,731 check from Williams, the offensive tackle, for his ejection late in the NFC...
Terry Bradshaw Responds to Brutal Question From CNN Anchor About His Intelligence
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw recently sat down in the hot seat. However, Bradshaw recently appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, and Wallace asked him a tough question, if it ever gets under his skin that people may view him as dumb. “Yes. Oh, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely....
Ex Rams QB Jared Goff Has Advice For Raiders Derek Carr
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff knows a thing or two about starting over, and he has advice for exiting Raiders signal caller, Derek Carr.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Dark Insane Offseason Retreat to Help Decide NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers should know whether he’ll want to play football after a special four-day retreat. But we’re not sure if... The post Aaron Rodgers Reveals Dark Insane Offseason Retreat to Help Decide NFL Future appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Gives Hilarious Response on Rihanna Performing
In six days, pop artist and music icon Rihanna will take the stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show... The post WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Gives Hilarious Response on Rihanna Performing appeared first on Outsider.
Conspiracy Theorists Claim Super Bowl ‘Script,’ Final Score Was Leaked
A final score of Super Bowl 57 has been making the roads, saying someone “leaked the Super Bowl script” between... The post Conspiracy Theorists Claim Super Bowl ‘Script,’ Final Score Was Leaked appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Gives Straight Answer to Ridiculous Super Bowl Question
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had every right to break character and cut a shoot promo on a reporter... The post WATCH: Nick Sirianni Gives Straight Answer to Ridiculous Super Bowl Question appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady Goes Viral for Posting Underwear Thirst Trap Picture
Is Tom Brady bored in retirement yet? The legendary quarterback, who quit football all of six days ago, already is... The post Tom Brady Goes Viral for Posting Underwear Thirst Trap Picture appeared first on Outsider.
Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator
After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Andy Reid’s Three Keys to Life Are Further Proof That He’s An American Treasure
Andy Reid is an American treasure. There really isn’t much debate about that. Still, Reid gave everyone further proof of how amazing he is while explaining the three keys to life. It was during Super Bowl media day that Reid was asked about these keys to life. “Rock the...
