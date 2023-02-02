ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Recreational marijuana may be available for purchase as early as Friday

By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvXiE_0kahIVFJ00

Missourians may have the opportunity to purchase recreational marijuana products as early as Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving (and denying) marijuana dispensary license conversion requests Friday, DHSS Communications Director Lisa Cox said. Once a request is approved, the dispensary may begin selling recreational products.

If the Division of Cannabis Regulation approves a dispensary's conversion request before the end of the day on Friday, the dispensary could theoretically begin selling recreational products to customers.

Pre-established medical marijuana dispensaries had the opportunity to submit license conversion requests beginning Dec. 8, 2022. If approved, a medical marijuana dispensary's license will be converted to a comprehensive marijuana dispensary license, allowing the sale of both medical and recreational products. The Division of Cannabis Regulation must approve or deny these requests by Monday, Feb. 6.

About 97% of the state's medical marijuana dispensaries requested for the conversion of their medical license to a comprehensive license, according to Cox.

If you are curious about what Springfield dispensaries are selling recreational marijuana products on Friday, call dispensaries ahead of time to inquire if their conversion requests have been accepted.

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Today is the deadline for marijuana dispensaries to receive approval to sell recreational cannabis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some marijuana dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana this past weekend. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began approving or denying requests on Friday, Feb. 3, to ensure that all systems and processes were ready to go ahead of today’s deadline. The department has 60 days to approve or deny requests […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield and Greene County not taxing cannabis sales yet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales are open for business, and they’re selling like hotcakes, and for dispensary workers like Ashley Frasier-Osbourne, it’s a long time coming. ”It’s so exciting to actually get to see so many people that have been waiting for this day,” said Frasier-Osbourne....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield dispensaries approved to sell recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) approved licenses for some Springfield dispensaries, allowing them to sell recreational marijuana. DHSS announced Thursday, February 2nd that 90 percent of medical marijuana dispensaries had applied for a license to sell recreational weed in December. The department had 60 days from the application […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring 1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Recreational marijuana available to local dispensaries

The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon being used for surveillance is flying 60,000 feet above the Central US, and is now heading east. Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Firefighters in Sikeston rescued 3 dogs from a house fire this morning....
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County. The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups

The Missouri Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow state agencies to waive regulations they believe are hindering certain businesses. The bill, which has raised fears among environmental advocates that it could undermine health and safety regulations, now heads to the Missouri House, which is already working on its own version.  Missouri legislators have […] The post Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KOLR10 News

Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3: Jan. 30 Burger King, 3009 S. Campbell Ave. Seoul Oriental Market, 3165 S. Campbell Ave. Jan. 31 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave. Greene County Damaged Freight & Food Sales […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy