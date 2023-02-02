Recreational marijuana may be available for purchase as early as Friday

Missourians may have the opportunity to purchase recreational marijuana products as early as Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving (and denying) marijuana dispensary license conversion requests Friday, DHSS Communications Director Lisa Cox said. Once a request is approved, the dispensary may begin selling recreational products.

If the Division of Cannabis Regulation approves a dispensary's conversion request before the end of the day on Friday, the dispensary could theoretically begin selling recreational products to customers.

Pre-established medical marijuana dispensaries had the opportunity to submit license conversion requests beginning Dec. 8, 2022. If approved, a medical marijuana dispensary's license will be converted to a comprehensive marijuana dispensary license, allowing the sale of both medical and recreational products. The Division of Cannabis Regulation must approve or deny these requests by Monday, Feb. 6.

About 97% of the state's medical marijuana dispensaries requested for the conversion of their medical license to a comprehensive license, according to Cox.

If you are curious about what Springfield dispensaries are selling recreational marijuana products on Friday, call dispensaries ahead of time to inquire if their conversion requests have been accepted.