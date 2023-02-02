First State duo among DSU football signing day recruits for new coach

Two in-state prospects were among the 15 players who signed a National Letter of Intent with Delaware State as new coach Lee Hull brought in his first recruiting class Wednesday, DSU announced on Twitter.

First-team All-Class A defensive back Keishawn Mansfield from Cape Henlopen was joined by Red Lion Christian long-snapper Carter Rasin.

The group also included three transfers — outside linebacker/defensive end Anton Ricumstrict, who played in one game in two years at Buffalo, and former Lafayette players Jordan Hull, the coach's son, and Jaden Sutton.

Sutton is a running back who was a two-time second-team All-Patriot League selection. He rushed for 969 yards on 256 carries with seven touchdowns and also caught 18 passes for 143 yards in his career.

Hull is a wide receiver who had 29 catches for 355 yards and a touchdown in his career with the Leopards.

Coach Hull took over in December as Delaware State coach after the firing of Rod Milstead. He is the former head coach at MEAC rival Morgan State and last season was offensive coordinator at Howard.

DSU is trying to end a string of 10 straight losing seasons and compete for its first MEAC title since 2007.

“I believe we addressed some needs with this class as I continue to access our roster,” Hull said in DSU's press release. "I'm extremely pleased with the quality of players who have committed to our program. The young men we have signed for next season are good athletes with the potential to contribute right away. I'm equally impressed with the character and academic credentials of these young men. Each should be a good fit for the team and the university."

Delaware State signees

Amir Anderson, 6-2, 195, DB, Oxon Hill (Md.)/ Monterey Peninsula JC

Kyree Benton, 6-1, 180, WR, St. Frances (Baltimore)

Kenyon Camphor, 6-5, 315, OL, St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel, Md.)

Dillon Davis-Dixon, 6-3, 185, DB, Overbrook (Pine Hill, N.J.)

Semisi Faingataa, 6-2, 250, DL, Oak Hills (San Bernardino, Calif.)

Christian Garrett, 6-3, 190, DB, St. Frances (Washington, D.C.)

Jordan Hull, 6-1, 195, WR, Zionsville (Ind.)/Lafayette

Keishawn Mansfield, 6-0, 180, DB, Cape Henlopen (Lewes)

Ebubedike NNabugwu, 6-2, 285, OL, Dunbar (Baltimore)

Carter Rasin, 6-1, 240, LS, Red Lion (Bear, Del.)

Anton Ricumstrict, 6-4, 220, OLB/DE, Mount Pleasant (Mich.)/Buffalo

Malcolm Stansbury, 5-11, 165, WR, Edison (N.J.)

Jaden Sutton, 5-11, 220, RB, Glenn (Winston-Salem, N.C.)/Lafayette

Kristian Tate, 6-1, 175, WR, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Takai Wallace, 6-5, 280, OL, Gwynn Park (Brandywine, Md.)

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: First State duo among DSU football signing day recruits for new coach