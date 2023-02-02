Loretta Lynn’s Estate Congratulates ‘Dear Friend’ Willie Nelson on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn Was Instructed Not to Kiss Presenter Charley Pride if She Won Best Female Singer
In her book 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' country singer Loretta Lynn revealed she was told not to kiss Charley Pride on national TV.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Willie Nelson’s Tennessee home, the inspiration for ‘Shotgun Willie,’ sells for $2.14M
Willie Nelson's former Tennessee home, which comes with rich country music history, is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville. It was the inspiration for 1973's "Shotgun Willie."
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
How Loretta Lynn Accidentally Purchased an Entire Town: ‘We Didn’t Know It Until We Bought It’
Country star Loretta Lynn inadvertently purchased an entire town when she found her dream home outside Nashville in the '60s.
Priscilla Presley Net Worth 2023
Priscilla Presley led an incredible life, which was undoubtedly reflected in her enormous wealth. Despite being married to Elvis, who was already making a lot of money, she created her own empire. Priscilla formerly served as the chairman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, and Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
Willie Nelson Smoked A Joint On The Roof Of The White House With President Jimmy Carter’s Son
The legend that is Willie Nelson continues on. A recently released documentary dove into the the life and legacy of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter. I mean, let’s face it, Jimmy wasn’t exactly known for being the greatest President, so this documentary took the story to a different place… music.
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
David Nelson: The More Subdued, Successful Son of Ozzie and Harriet
David Nelson's presence in the world of entertainment was more low-key in nature and success than his pop-music icon brother Ricky Nelson. But David Nelson still made an indelible mark in show business.
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Spends His Days Working on Their Farm
While country singer Dolly Parton has a life in the spotlight, her husband Carl Dean is content working on the couple's farm.
Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000
I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Ex-Boyfriend, The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, Was ‘a Bit Barking Mad’
Here's what Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie said about Dennis Wilson, her ex-boyfriend and The Beach Boys' drummer.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
‘It was a closeness like a mother and a daughter’: Country legend’s widow describes bond with Lisa Marie Presley
To the world, she was Elvis Presley's only child, but to those close to her, Lisa Marie Presley was a kind and loving person.
Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service
Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
‘The Monkees’: Peter Tork Opens Up About His Fight with Davy Jones: ‘The Little Sucker Hit Me First’
'The Monkees' star Peter Tork opened up about a little-known fight with Davy Jones, claiming 'the little sucker hit me first' before he fought back.
