Pennsylvania State

Legislation proposes changes to pay, training for school board members

By NCPA Staff
 5 days ago

New legislation may change the way school boards operate in Pennsylvania.

The proposed legislation, which State Representative Joe Webster of Pennsylvania plans to introduce to House members, aims to repeal the prohibition of compensation for school board members and increase the number of training hours required.

Under the bill, communities would be able to decide whether school board members can receive a salary equal to the compensation limits for locally elected officials.

The bill would also provide free tuition at Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institutions for specified courses related to the role of a school board member.

The proposal suggests increasing the number of training hours for both new and re-elected board members. New board members would be required to complete 14 hours of training, while re-elected members would have to complete four hours of training annually.

The training would cover topics such as instruction, fiscal management, and operations, and could be adjusted by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as needed. Webster argues that it is only fair to require a minimum amount of training for those responsible for managing the staff, students, and millions of dollars in a school district.

Webster's proposals are expected to receive considerable attention from lawmakers and educational stakeholders.

Comments / 3

Proud Patriot
5d ago

that's ridiculous. school board members change all the time. so you're going to train people all the time to have to go and do it again? they sure don't know how to use money for good things.

Reply(1)
3
