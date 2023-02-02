Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell's Policare, Woolfolk, DeSantis, Gallagher Given State Championship Awards
The New York State High School Coaches Association has named their 2022 State Championship game awards, which saw a couple of Spartans receive recognition after their performance against Pleasantville in the Class B title game. Quarterback Anthony Policare took home the Offensive Player of the Game, Tyrell Woolfolk win the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Girls Basketball Falls to Elmira at Home
The Binghamton Patriots fell to the visiting Elmira Express by a final score of 57-49. See the highlights above.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plays of the Week from February 6, 2023
Plays of the Week from February 6, 2023. 5: Denai Bowman, Jadyn Weltz, and Ella Wanzer of BU Women's Basketball. 2: Adriana Fontana and Alison DiPietro of Union-Endicott Girl's Basketball. 1: Zubayr Griffin of Johnson City Boy's Basketball.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Bests Binghamton in High-Scoring Affair, Advances in Broome County Playoff
The Vestal Golden Bears hockey team defeated the Binghamton Patriots 6-5 on Saturday evening, advancing to play the #1 seeded Elmira Hockey Club at SUNY Broome's Ice Center at 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Check out the highlights from the explosive 3rd period!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Guts Out Win Over Maine-Endwell with Late Three-Pointer
The Union-Endicott Tigers won a heated rivalry game against the Maine-Endwell Spartans on the road, thanks to a late three pointer by Jaiden Williams to win 47-43. Adriana Fontana had a team-high 16 for U-E, while Kaety L'Amoreaux led the game with 22 points. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Eliminates CV/Windsor, Remains Alive in Broome County Playoff
The Union Endicott Tigers eliminated the CV/Windsor hockey team with a 5-2 victory on Sunday afternoon, advancing to the next round of the Elimination Bracket, where they'll take on Binghamton, Saturday, 2/11. Joseph Augustini tallied a hat trick in the win -- See the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Black Bears Make it Five in a Row with Another Win Over Thunder
The Binghamton Black Bears topped the Delaware Thunder in a high-scoring shootout, 8-6. The Black Bears have now won five straight games, including a sweep of Delaware this weekend. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenago Forks Girls Make it Seven Straight with Road Win over Owego
The Chenango Forks girls basketball team won their seventh game in a row after a 55-45 road victory over the Owego Free Academy Indians on Saturday. Alyssa Specchio tallied a game high 17 points. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Forks Cruises Past CV/Windsor for Dominant Playoff Win
The #2 Chenango Forks hockey team took care of business against the #7 seeded Chenango Valley/Windsor Black Knights squad, coming away with a 7-1 victory on Saturday afternoon. CORRECTION: Chenango Forks will advance and play Maine-Endwell in the second round on **February 10th at 6:45 p.m.**. Check out the highlights...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton
A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Florida Woman Battles for Over $13,000 in Refunds from Vestal Landlord
A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton High School in Lockout Situation
UPDATE: Binghamton City School District officials say they are working with the Binghamton Police Department to identify the person responsible for a threat made on social media that prompted a lockout situation Monday. The district says the threat involved gun violence towards the high school and out of an abundance...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Chapter of NYS Women's Inc. Donates $1,000 to Mom's House in Johnson City
The chapter, which is a part of a statewide organization, collected the donations through fund raising, and elected to give to mom's house because of it's work helping low income, single mothers/parents in the area -- as they provide free daycare, tutoring, and other activities for young children, so long as the parent is attending school, whether its full or part time. They also hold workshops in child development, nutrition, CPR, educational options, financial planning and self-esteem.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Binghamton Pond-Fest set to close
The Binghamton Pond-Fest will be coming to a close on Feb. 5. Now entering its third week, the annual festival hosts a series of games at Chenango Valley State Park's mechanically refrigerated outdoor pond. On Thursday, the festival was forced to shutter its doors early due to cold temperatures, but has now returned in full steam.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery
A Binghamton man will spend at least 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Johnnie N. Hardwick admitted he stole merchandise from the Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue in October 2022. He then threatened a worker with a knife after the worker confronted him.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
$197,000 to Benefit Binghamton Non-Profits
Nearly $197,000 will go towards benefiting local non-profits in Binghamton. According to Mayor Jared Kraham, the money will support programs for residents and capital upgrades to facilities. The money comes from the City's annual allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant money. In all, $196,926 will be split among 14...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endwell Man Sentenced on Weapons Charges
An Endwell man now knows his fate after he was found guilty of several charges in 2022. The Broome County District Attorney says Kennard D. Wellington was sentenced to eight years in state prison and five years of post release supervision. This sentence comes after Wellington was found guilty of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Port Crane Man Charged with DWI
A Port Crane man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on February 3rd. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville and no one was injured. The office says one of the drivers had slurred speech, poor physical coordination and...
Comments / 0