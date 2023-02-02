ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Director Marshand Crisler announced on February 2 that he has resigned from his position to run for the position of Hinds County sheriff.

“Today, I officially resigned from my position as Director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, as a demonstration of my commitment in seeking a position I’ve spent the better part of my professional career preparing for, sheriff of Hinds County. As I begin my campaign, I want to highlight my plan to get guns out of the hands of our children and replace them with tools for success, while also holding those who choose to exploit our children accountable. I look forward to sharing my vision to making Hinds County safer,” he said.

Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said Assistant Director Eddie Burnside has been named interim director.

Jones added that they are advertising for the position and are going to expedite the process since the facility is no longer under a consent decree.

Crisler will face incumbent Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and Reginald Thompson in the race.

