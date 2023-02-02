Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
State, local leaders react after county's biggest renter stops accepting rental assistance
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s largest renter has made a significant decision that could affect whether vulnerable residents will have access to affordable housing. Hawthorne Residential Properties owns and rents more apartments in Buncombe County than any other landlord. Until recently, they did accept rental assistance...
WLOS.com
ACS board members indicate willingness to discuss vacant school with Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City School Board of Education members talked about the future of the former Asheville Primary School during a special called meeting Monday night. Buncombe County has expressed interest in the property. A recommendation was made for the board to be willing to meet with...
WLOS.com
Haywood County commissioners unanimously approve grant for COVID vaccine efforts
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After much discussion in the community, one county commission in Western North Carolina will be accepting tens of thousands of dollars in grant money for COVID-19 vaccination efforts. After having previously put the grant money on hold due to concerns from some community members,...
WLOS.com
Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
WLOS.com
South Slope brewery 'temporarily closed' after furloughs, kitchen shutdown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bhramari Brewing Co. in Asheville's popular South Slope area announced it would "temporarily" close its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. "Circumstances beyond our control forced what we hope is a temporary shutdown," a statement posted on the brewery's Facebook page said. "We deeply regret the impact this has had on our staff and our community."
WLOS.com
Turning old hospital into senior housing not financially feasible, Franklin mayor says
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A study has found it is not feasible to convert the old Angel Medical Center building in Franklin into affordable housing for seniors. The study was presented to town council members Monday night. It found the project would cost much more than anticipated. "The feasibility...
WLOS.com
For the first time this year, gas prices see a drop across the region
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 17.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
WLOS.com
Jackson County does not have a middle school -- but there is a push to change that
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools is just one of a half a dozen districts in North Carolina that does not have a formal middle school. But there's movement to change that, as leaders argue a middle school would bring more quality teaching to students. Superintendent Dr....
WLOS.com
Report of weapon on bus unfounded, Jackson County officials say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers secured and searched a bus Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, after reports of a student in possession of a weapon. But no weapon was found, officials said. Jackson County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Smoky Mountain High School and Fairview School administrators...
WLOS.com
What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
WLOS.com
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com
BOOM! Bomb squad disposes of decades-old dynamite found in Barnardsville barn
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the Barnardsville community late Saturday evening after a call about what looked like decaying dynamite. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office called the bomb squad after someone cleaning out a barn found what was believed to be explosives,...
WLOS.com
Update: Rutherford County authorities confirm missing man found safe
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities confirm Christopher Bomer has been located and is safe. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, John Christopher Bomer. The sheriff's office says Bomer is a 52-year-old Black male, standing 6’1’’...
WLOS.com
Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
WLOS.com
Animal rescue raises enough funds for full repairs following tragic electrical fire
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal rescue in McDowell County that recently suffered the loss of a mother dog and puppies in an electrical fire shared good news in an update this weekend. Rusty's Legacy Dog Rescue, in Marion, shared Feb. 1 that a fire, determined to be caused...
WLOS.com
Registration now open for Zaniac summer camps
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Learning really NEVER stops at Zaniac Learning Center in Asheville!. From helping students with their dual language activities, coding and cool experiments, the campus located in Biltmore Park offers kindergarten through eighth grade programs and camps. The kids participate in a number of activities and...
WLOS.com
Funding available for organizations working with youth in juvenile justice system
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is making a $600,000 investment into getting juvenile offenders on the right track. It’s part of an effort to move kids out of the juvenile justice system and keep them from becoming repeat offenders. “We definitely know it works," Tiffany Iheanacho,...
WLOS.com
Retreat in Montreat combines faith with caring for the planet
MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Creation Care Alliance is hosting its 2023 Clergy Retreat and Symposium at the Montreat Conference Center in Montreat on Feb. 6 and 7. The program is designed to provide creation care professionals, volunteers, lay leaders and clergy with tools to inspire their congregations and communities to care for the health of the planet and the communities of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains.
WLOS.com
Black History Month: Events, celebrations happening across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — February marks Black History Month, a time to "honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history," as President Gerald R. Ford once stated. Throughout Western North Carolina, many events and celebrations will be held, honoring the accomplishments...
