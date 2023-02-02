Read full article on original website
Crash on southbound I-270 between box truck, bus in Gaithersburg causes gridlock traffic
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Southbound I-270 was shut down in Gaithersburg after a box truck collided with a Ride On bus spilling paper products and fuel all over the freeway on Monday night. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-270 near I-370. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said...
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
Where do all your recycled electronics end up?
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — If you came out to the WUSA9 Recycle Day event to get rid of some of your old electronics, you might be wondering where it all ended up. They are now at the EAssest Solutions Wearhouse in Falls Church, Virginia. But they most likely won’t stay there. At this warehouse, all the electronics are sorted into various categories. Categories like items to be fixed, items to be sold, items to be destroyed and more.
'Won't be as big a bow on the package' | Arlington business owners weigh the pandemic's impact on Amazon HQ2
ARLINGTON, Va. — The 2018 announcement of Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington was celebrated as a game changer for the Northern Virginia region. But as many continue remote work post-pandemic, there are changing views on just how transformative the projected $2.5 billion project will really be. Crystal City Wine...
Crash between truck, train leaves 1 dead in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by a passing cargo train in Haymarket Monday night, according to police. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
DMV liquidation stores: Can they save consumers cash as inflation burns wallets?
ALEXANDRIA, Va (DC News Now) — The Black Friday Daily Deals liquidation store in Alexandria promotes weekly deals on truckloads of retail products, after being bought from major retailers. Products from household items to clothes, appliances and electronics are strikingly priced at $10 on Fridays and cost two dollars less every day after that, and […]
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
Fairfax Co. firefighters rescue trapped worker on building 13 stories up
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters in Fairfax County are working to rescue workers stranded on scaffolding 13 stories above the ground on Monday. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Road, near the McLean Metro station, for a report of a worker trapped after he fell around 11:15 a.m.
Driver crashed through fence, became trapped in car in Fairfax
A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.
DC Police search for suspects in Canada Goose coat robbery caught on camera
WASHINGTON — Another robbery of Canada Goose jackets was reported on Sunday. This time two people were robbed of their coats in the 1800 block of T Street Northwest in Dupont Circle. A police report from the Metropolitan Police Department says officers are asking for the public's help to...
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
Here's how you can donate to help victims of 7.8 massive earthquake in Turkey
WASHINGTON — A catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria early Monday, leaving more than 5,000 people dead with the death toll continuing to rise as rescuers look through the rubble. Now, DMV residents can offer a helping hand to help citizens of...
Former vice chair of DC's Police Union arrested for working second job at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON — The former vice chair of the D.C. Police Union was arrested Saturday for fraud. According to court documents, Medgar Webster Sr. worked a second job at Whole Foods while on the clock with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The court documents say Webster worked at two Whole...
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Little Free Library that was blown up in Arlington gets rebuilt
ARLINGTON, Va. — After an explosion in Arlington, Virginia destroyed a Little Free Library last year, someone rebuilt it last week, the owner told WUSA9 on Monday. Back in November, the fire department responded to the 100 block of North Columbus Street for a reported fire outside. At the...
Families displaced following condo fire in Fairfax County
ANNANDALE, Va. — An entire condominium building is in the dark following a three-alarm fire in Annandale, VA. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue say they responded to the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire officials say the blaze started in a third story unit and that it spread to the attic.
