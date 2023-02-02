ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
BALTIMORE, MD
Where do all your recycled electronics end up?

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — If you came out to the WUSA9 Recycle Day event to get rid of some of your old electronics, you might be wondering where it all ended up. They are now at the EAssest Solutions Wearhouse in Falls Church, Virginia. But they most likely won’t stay there. At this warehouse, all the electronics are sorted into various categories. Categories like items to be fixed, items to be sold, items to be destroyed and more.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Families displaced following condo fire in Fairfax County

ANNANDALE, Va. — An entire condominium building is in the dark following a three-alarm fire in Annandale, VA. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue say they responded to the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire officials say the blaze started in a third story unit and that it spread to the attic.
ANNANDALE, VA
Washington, DC
