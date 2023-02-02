Read full article on original website
250 high schoolers at Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston surprised with free laptops
"I'm just so happy, so grateful. This is such a blessing." You get a laptop, you get a laptop … and you get a laptop. A hundred and forty teens had their Oprah moment last week when they were surprised with laptops as a part of a collaborative effort between AT&T and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, or BGCB, to help high schoolers plan for the future.
NECN
Woburn Students Return to School Monday After Teacher Strike Comes to Close
After a full school week on the picket line, teachers are going back to the classroom on Monday in Woburn, Massachusetts, after a deal was reached Sunday between school and city officials and educators. It was a strange week for students, who didn't go to class for five days. “It...
NECN
Boston Nonprofit Helps Homeowners of All Incomes With Their Renovation Dreams
Cabinets, doors, stoves and vanities. They are just a few of the ever-changing selection of products you can find at the Boston Building Resources Reuse Center. The organization, located in Roxbury, has been there since the 1970s when the co-op started, and then shortly after that, the Reuse Center began as a project of the co-op.
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'
The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
thelocalne.ws
No middle or high school Monday
IPSWICH — The severe freeze claimed a number of victims over the weekend — the water pipes at the middle and high school among them. As a result, there will be no school for grades six through 12 on Monday. Elementary school students will be able to attend as normal.
NECN
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
NECN
Boston Mayor to Announce Reparations Task Force
The city of Boston is set to unveil a Reparations Task Force, Mayor Michelle Wu's office announced Monday evening. The mayor is scheduled to announce the members of the task force at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Back in December, the Boston City Council voted to form a...
whdh.com
Judge orders state teachers association to stop supporting Woburn teachers in ongoing strike
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association to stop supporting the Woburn Teachers Association Friday as Woburn teachers remained on strike for a fifth day amid ongoing contract negotiations. The ruling came on Friday afternoon after Woburn teachers headed back to the picket line for...
NECN
Q&A: Heritage Club Founder Nike John Reflects on Being a Black Business Owner
Nike John is the founder and CEO of the Heritage Club. John is not only the youngest cannabis dispensary owner in Boston, but the first Black woman to own a dispensary in a major city on the East Coast. Monica Madeja: Nike, thanks so much for joining us today. First...
NECN
Wellesley Schools Investigating Racist Taunting During High School Basketball Game
Wellesley Public Schools is investigating following a high school basketball game Friday night where students in the crowd yelled racial slurs against players on the opposing team. The incident reportedly started during warm-ups when students used slurs against players on Weymouth High School players. Those players reported the comments to...
NECN
Deal Reached in Woburn to End Teacher Strike, Schools Will Be Open Monday
Teachers and city officials have reached a deal in Woburn, Massachusetts, ending a highly contentious week-long strike that kept schools closed for five days. Mayor Scott Galvin announced that the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) and city officials had agreed on a new successor contract for teachers, paraprofessionals and nurses as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They've also agreed on a back-to-work agreement.
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
NECN
Mayor Wu Renews Call for State Help at Mass. and Cass
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is once again calling for help from the state to handle persistent homelessness and substance use problems at the city's "Mass and Cass" intersection. Wu and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker clashed on the issue of state support for the troubled area in the fall, and her latest call for help comes with Gov. Maura Healey now running the executive branch.
MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows
Employees at Massachusetts General Hospital who worked alongside Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman charged in the deaths of her children, described her as an “amazing mother, nurse, and friend."
Local nonprofit helps homeless at South Station during Boston’s cold emergency
O’Grady said she sold some of her clothing and collected donations to raise money for the supplies. In total, she was able to purchase close to $800 worth of items to give out.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
NECN
3 DIY Craft Ideas for Adults
Arts and crafts are not just for kids; exercising the creativity muscle can be fun and relaxing for adults, too. During the pandemic, Sam Hoffman recognized that her technology consumption was impacting her mental health and well-being. So, she turned to a lifelong hobby: pottery. That hobby turned into her...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
