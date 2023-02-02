ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Boston Nonprofit Helps Homeowners of All Incomes With Their Renovation Dreams

Cabinets, doors, stoves and vanities. They are just a few of the ever-changing selection of products you can find at the Boston Building Resources Reuse Center. The organization, located in Roxbury, has been there since the 1970s when the co-op started, and then shortly after that, the Reuse Center began as a project of the co-op.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'

The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
DUXBURY, MA
thelocalne.ws

No middle or high school Monday

IPSWICH — The severe freeze claimed a number of victims over the weekend — the water pipes at the middle and high school among them. As a result, there will be no school for grades six through 12 on Monday. Elementary school students will be able to attend as normal.
IPSWICH, MA
NECN

Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say

An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Mayor to Announce Reparations Task Force

The city of Boston is set to unveil a Reparations Task Force, Mayor Michelle Wu's office announced Monday evening. The mayor is scheduled to announce the members of the task force at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Back in December, the Boston City Council voted to form a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Deal Reached in Woburn to End Teacher Strike, Schools Will Be Open Monday

Teachers and city officials have reached a deal in Woburn, Massachusetts, ending a highly contentious week-long strike that kept schools closed for five days. Mayor Scott Galvin announced that the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) and city officials had agreed on a new successor contract for teachers, paraprofessionals and nurses as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They've also agreed on a back-to-work agreement.
WOBURN, MA
102.9 WBLM

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mayor Wu Renews Call for State Help at Mass. and Cass

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is once again calling for help from the state to handle persistent homelessness and substance use problems at the city's "Mass and Cass" intersection. Wu and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker clashed on the issue of state support for the troubled area in the fall, and her latest call for help comes with Gov. Maura Healey now running the executive branch.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

3 DIY Craft Ideas for Adults

Arts and crafts are not just for kids; exercising the creativity muscle can be fun and relaxing for adults, too. During the pandemic, Sam Hoffman recognized that her technology consumption was impacting her mental health and well-being. So, she turned to a lifelong hobby: pottery. That hobby turned into her...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

