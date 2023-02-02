ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gopios.com

Quinn Re-breaks Record, Women's Track Finishes Fourth

KENOSHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's indoor track and field team came away with a fourth place finish after putting up 106 team points at the Tadd Metzger Invitational hosted on campus of Carthage College this weekend. On Friday, Mary Quinn re-broke her school record and PR in the women's pentathlon event.
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Men’s Track and Field Take Fourth at Carthage

KENOSHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's indoor track and field team collected 104 team points on their way to a fourth place finish at the Tadd Metzger Invitational on Saturday afternoon on the campus of Carthage College. In track events, Peter Marra sprinted to an easy victory in...
KENOSHA, WI
gopios.com

Women’s Winning Streak Ends at Six

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – The Carroll University women's basketball team's six game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night against Illinois Wesleyan, after a 55-78 loss. Olivia Rangel led the Pios with 10 points. The Pioneers (14-7, 9-3 CCIW) shot just 38.3% from the field and only made...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy