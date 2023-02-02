ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

WSYX ABC6

3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Reynoldsburg schools stop classes due to water outage

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Three schools in Reynoldsburg are stopping classes Tuesday morning due to a water outage in the area. Reynoldsburg City Schools sent an update that the water outage is affected these three schools: Summit Road Elementary School Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus Taylor Road Elementary School Parents have been asked to pick up […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
10TV

Pastor focused on easing tension after Columbus police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus community leaders say tensions are high after an officer shot a man on the city's southeast side over the weekend. Pastor Frederick LaMarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church says members of his congregation were in the neighborhood marching to end violence with about 70 community members. Some were just yards away from the gunshots on Wilson Avenue on Sunday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police release bodycam footage of officer shooting man in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage on Monday showing an officer shooting a man over the weekend who ran from a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows officers following a black truck around 3 p.m. After following the truck for about a minute, the driver, later identified as 66-year-old Michael Cleveland, drove into an alley on Wilson Avenue and parked behind a building. It's unclear if police activated their lights while the officers were following him.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

False quote from Martin Luther King Jr. appears on Columbus police car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police misquoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in decals on a new community outreach cruiser, according to researchers who study the civil rights icon. The Columbus Division of Police released a video on Feb. 1 — the beginning of Black History Month — of the newly decorated squad car on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Harry Miller, former OSU lineman, to be guest at State of the Union

Miller, who quit due to mental health, will be a guest of the Bidens' at tonight's State of the Union address. Harry Miller, former OSU lineman, to be guest at …. Miller, who quit due to mental health, will be a guest of the Bidens' at tonight's State of the Union address.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in January northeast Columbus homicide at bar and grill

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side. Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County

Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries

Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

