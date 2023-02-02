COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage on Monday showing an officer shooting a man over the weekend who ran from a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows officers following a black truck around 3 p.m. After following the truck for about a minute, the driver, later identified as 66-year-old Michael Cleveland, drove into an alley on Wilson Avenue and parked behind a building. It's unclear if police activated their lights while the officers were following him.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO