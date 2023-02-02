Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union AddressThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinatorThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
Three Reynoldsburg schools stop classes due to water outage
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Three schools in Reynoldsburg are stopping classes Tuesday morning due to a water outage in the area. Reynoldsburg City Schools sent an update that the water outage is affected these three schools: Summit Road Elementary School Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus Taylor Road Elementary School Parents have been asked to pick up […]
Pastor focused on easing tension after Columbus police shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus community leaders say tensions are high after an officer shot a man on the city's southeast side over the weekend. Pastor Frederick LaMarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church says members of his congregation were in the neighborhood marching to end violence with about 70 community members. Some were just yards away from the gunshots on Wilson Avenue on Sunday.
WSYX ABC6
Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
Police release bodycam footage of officer shooting man in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage on Monday showing an officer shooting a man over the weekend who ran from a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows officers following a black truck around 3 p.m. After following the truck for about a minute, the driver, later identified as 66-year-old Michael Cleveland, drove into an alley on Wilson Avenue and parked behind a building. It's unclear if police activated their lights while the officers were following him.
False quote from Martin Luther King Jr. appears on Columbus police car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police misquoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in decals on a new community outreach cruiser, according to researchers who study the civil rights icon. The Columbus Division of Police released a video on Feb. 1 — the beginning of Black History Month — of the newly decorated squad car on […]
NBC4 Columbus
Harry Miller, former OSU lineman, to be guest at State of the Union
Miller, who quit due to mental health, will be a guest of the Bidens' at tonight's State of the Union address. Harry Miller, former OSU lineman, to be guest at …. Miller, who quit due to mental health, will be a guest of the Bidens' at tonight's State of the Union address.
Man arrested in January northeast Columbus homicide at bar and grill
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side. Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at […]
NBC4 Columbus
Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County
Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Mother, daughter describes shock during lockdown at Pickerington junior high school
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington police report a man, who is a stepfather to a student at Ridgeview Junior High School took his own life on Thursday. 10TV spoke with Jennifer Riggins and her daughter Lauren, who is a student at the school, and walked us through those moments. "It...
wosu.org
Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries
Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union activity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Federation of Teachers accuses a Columbus charter school of anti-union activity in an Unfair Labor Practices charge and a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. NBC4 first reported on efforts to form a teacher’s union at KIPP Columbus in December, after teachers say 78% of the school’s […]
cwcolumbus.com
Gov. DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice for East Palestine following train derailment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials have issued an evacuation notice for people living within a mile of the derailment. Around 8 p.m. Sunday night DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to deploy to the area to assist local authorities. In a statement,...
Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
Seven sign at Columbus High School
Seven Columbus senior student-athletes sign Monday morning to continue their careers in college.
Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team
“He is not trying to use other bathrooms, he wants to live his life the way he is now, which is a rambunctious boy, who sometimes, likes to twirl around and have something spinning while he twirls.”
Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0