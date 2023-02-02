(Photo compliments of LeMans Corporation Facebook page) A pioneer in the modern era of aftermarket product distribution and a motorcycle industry leader, who started out in Janesville in 1967, has died. The Lemans Corporation shared on Facebook about the passing of Fred Fox. The Janesville native began his motorcycle distributing business alone, and oversaw its rapid growth into becoming the LeMans Corporation, which continues to this day as the largest privately owned motorcycle distributing company in the world. Fox was recognized for his contributions to both snowmobile and motorcycle sports. He was inducted into both the Snowmobile and Motorcycle hall of fames. Fox was 86.

