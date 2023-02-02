Read full article on original website
Related
wclo.com
Tony Farrell Sr set to retire as Rock County volunteer executive director
A well-known Rock County volunteer is retiring while continuing to education anyone who will listen about suicide prevention. After more than five decades volunteering for various Rock County programs, including serving as the unpaid executive director the Suicide Prevention and Safety Series, Tony Farrell Sr. is set to retire March 1st.
wclo.com
HEAR hosting focus groups to improve services in Rock County
Hispanic and Latino residents in Rock County had a difficult time obtaining health services according to 2021 data, and the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County is trying to find ways to help. Rock County Public Health Strategist Christine Gunn says they’ll be holding two focus group sessions, the first...
wclo.com
Rock County Civics academy hosts Janesville School Board and City Council candidate forum
Janesville voters will have a chance to learn more about their city council and school board candidates during a special forum sponsored by the Rock County Civics academy. The forum begins at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Italian House in Janesville. The forum will start with two of the three...
wclo.com
Local industrial leader passes away
(Photo compliments of LeMans Corporation Facebook page) A pioneer in the modern era of aftermarket product distribution and a motorcycle industry leader, who started out in Janesville in 1967, has died. The Lemans Corporation shared on Facebook about the passing of Fred Fox. The Janesville native began his motorcycle distributing business alone, and oversaw its rapid growth into becoming the LeMans Corporation, which continues to this day as the largest privately owned motorcycle distributing company in the world. Fox was recognized for his contributions to both snowmobile and motorcycle sports. He was inducted into both the Snowmobile and Motorcycle hall of fames. Fox was 86.
wclo.com
Medical examiner releases name of inmate who died at Rock County Jail
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing the name of the female Rock County Jail inmate who was found dead in her cell last week. The Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 1:00 the morning of February 2nd, Correctional Officers were conducting routine security checks in the housing units.
wclo.com
Judge Ashley Morse is keynote speaker for League of Women Voters event
Rock County Judge Ashley Morse is the keynote speaker for the Janesville and Beloit League of Women Voters’ annual Forward Together event. Janesville League President Linda Reinhardt says the virtual event will take place from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. this Saturday. The topic of Morse’s presentation will be when...
wclo.com
Janesville narrows down list of City Manager finalists
After meeting in special closed session Monday afternoon, the Janesville City Council has narrowed the pool of candidates for city manager down to a group of finalists. Council President Paul Benson says they’ve narrowed the list down to four potential candidates, but are waiting to release their names until each candidate has had time to talk to family and current employers.
spectrumnews1.com
Madison-area restaurants step up for Little John’s during a time of need
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Little Johns, which makes roughly 16,000 meals a week for Madison community members in need, recently announced they are suspending their operations. Little John’s had been operating from 411 Prairie Heights Drive and was receiving reduced rent from the owner. Chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John’s, said he and the landlord had a clear understanding that Feb. 18 would be the last day of his lease.
wtaq.com
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
nbc15.com
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
wclo.com
Janesville expands capacity of Downtown Revolving Loan Program
The City of Janesville’s Economic Downtown Office has announced the addition of more than $102,000 to the city’s Downtown Revolving Loan Program. Economic Development Coordinator Ross Tackes says the money became available after the city closed a COVID-19 Micro-Loan program and was able to transfer the balance from that program.
wearegreenbay.com
Mineral and mining technology manufacturer in Wisconsin ending services, 100+ layoffs
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A mineral and mining technology manufacturer in southcentral Wisconsin has announced the permanent end to its manufacturing and distribution services at its facility. In a letter sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) from Weir Slurry Group, it states that roughly 115 employees...
nbc15.com
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
Channel 3000
An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites
MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day.
wclo.com
Janesville Plan Commission paves way for new apartment complex
Residents looking for housing in Janesville will have more options after the Janesville Plan Commission approved the construction of a new apartment complex at their Monday night meeting. Senior Planner Brian Schweigl says the multifamily housing would consist of 219 units with a variety of studio, one bedroom, two bedroom,...
nbc15.com
Madisonians could earn up to $7k with earned income tax credit, officials say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low to moderate-income families could receive up to nearly $7,000 in federal benefit this tax season, Madison officials reminded residents Monday. Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway explained to Madisonians that the Earned Income Tax Credit is meant to boost the incomes of lower-waged workers, whether by giving money back during tax season or lowering the federal taxes people owe.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
Channel 3000
I-39 northbound back open outside Beloit after fire
BELOIT, Wis. -- I-39/90 is back open Monday north of Beloit after a fire. The incident was reported at around 11:45 Sunday night near East Woodman Road.
nbc15.com
Columbia County I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange construction to continue February 6
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction at the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange in Columbia County is set to continue Monday, Feb. 6. Drivers should expect traffic on the Southbound lanes of I-39/90/94. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in both directions, according to WisDOT. Roundabouts are also set...
Comments / 0