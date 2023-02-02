Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SD Senate turns down state motto for license plates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — “Under God, the People Rule” won’t be added to South Dakota license plates. State senators rejected the proposal Monday. SB-133 failed on a 12-23 vote. The Senate Transportation Committee had endorsed it 5-1 last week. A 1941 state law already requires a...
Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care
Just a few short months ago, South Dakotans voted, by a wide margin, to provide access to affordable health care. They voted to help thousands of fellow South Dakotans stuck in the coverage gap, and they voted to prevent the Legislature from adding additional burdens to that access. Before Medicaid expansion is even implemented, politicians […] The post Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
hubcityradio.com
SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
KELOLAND TV
Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?
A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
KELOLAND TV
SCS pipeline pushes again for springtime SD hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attorney representing the CO2 pipeline that Summit Carbon Solutions proposes through South Dakota still wants a permit hearing on the project this spring. Last month, the state Public Utilities Commission set the hearing to start September 11. But Brett Koenecke of Pierre continues to...
kelo.com
Noem signs tax cut for businesses into law
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The first tax cut of the legislative session is now law, and it’s a boon for businesses. Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011, which cuts unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%, delivering an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses. HB...
dakotanewsnow.com
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their eventual deaths.
KELOLAND TV
SD Legislature might change law on student truancy
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Public school district officials in South Dakota no longer would be responsible for students in their communities who don’t attend their schools and appear to be missing classes, under a proposal moving through the South Dakota Legislature. The House Education Committee voted on Friday...
KEVN
Noem signs significant housing law amid mounting shortages
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year, the South Dakota state legislature passed a bill that would have provided $200 million for the development of housing infrastructure. However, what’s being called a “technical issue” with the bill prevented that money from being released. With the stroke of...
KEVN
South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted his wish list of funding to lawmakers for consideration by the Joint Appropriations Committee during the 2023 Legislature. The request is close to $35 million, with several one-time needs highlighted by the attorney general. Among the one-time...
sdpb.org
In their own words: The requirement to monitor intellectual diversity
This segment originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. The South Dakota Board of Regents is required to publish an annual report on intellectual diversity and the free exchange of ideas at state educational institutions. That requirement passed the Legislature last year. A new bill, Senate Bill 45,...
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension
South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Securing South Dakota agriculture
Agriculture is the bedrock of South Dakota. The ag industry is tough, and it’s often thankless, but it truly is how we feed the world. As a lifelong farmer and rancher myself, I take great pride in my rural upbringing. Not a day goes by where I don’t appreciate the life lessons I learned from my parents on our farm. At our house it was always go, go, go. We were constantly making things better, faster, and more efficient. That’s the exact attitude of so many of our farmers and ranchers across South Dakota. I still can’t believe I’m lucky enough to go to work every day to serve them.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
dakotafreepress.com
Pen Pen: Killers, Coffee, and Not Wasting a Page
(Dang, maybe I need to sign on with Senator Bolin’s objection to officially renaming the state penitentiary and other prisons as “correctional facilities.” Pen Pen works better as a series title than Correctional Facility Communications….) Samuel Lint, South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate #16334, sends this expression...
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
