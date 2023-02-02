Read full article on original website
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game
The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
Greenville Fire/Rescue seeking government funding
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue is asking the government for money to better protect and serve the community. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides federal funding opportunities each year. If awarded, the $360,000 assistance to firefighters grant would allow the department to purchase 30 new self-contained breathing apparatus units. “Making sure that it monitors […]
Talbots lot in New Bern officially sold. What’s next?
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern has officially sold the Talbots lot. The decision was made during a special Board Of Alderman meeting on Wednesday. The future of the empty lot stirred up a lot of controversy over the last several months. Now, it’s officially in the hands of a […]
SHOES project returns to ECU on Wednesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University’s SHOES project will return to campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday near the cupola on the ECU mall. SHOES, which stands for Students Honoring Others’ Everyday Struggles/Stories, is an award-winning program created in 2016 to help ECU students who may be dealing with challenging times. College […]
WITN
Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for itself, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
WITN
Chinese balloon sightings possible this afternoon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a good soaking rain the past few days, skies will mostly be clear throughout much of the morning and into the early afternoon. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the clear skies and cold temperatures will also allow for a great opportunity to watch a potential surveillance balloon to pass over portions of the Carolinas later today.
neusenews.com
Rep. Humphrey announces Golden Leaf Foundation Funds awarded to Eastern NC
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors voted to award funds for the following projects in the Lenoir, Jones, and Greene County areas:. $50,000 to Greene County to prepare a parcel of land for industrial development, which will create new jobs. $1,500,000 to Lenoir County to extend water and sewer infrastructure...
Mother of a late ECU nurse creates memorial scholarship for upcoming nurses
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Where there is darkness, some will find hope. Courtney Whaley was an East Carolina University nurse who graduated top of her class and immediately landed a labor and delivery job. In 2021, Courtney lost her life in a car crash. Shortly after her passing, her mother, Sandra Whaley, created a scholarship […]
beckersasc.com
ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know
Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics. 1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. 2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate...
Greenville Police Department releases new crime data, plan of action
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police Department released data on crime in the city, what those numbers look like and a plan of action to work on decreasing crime numbers in the community. Greenville Chief of Police Ted Sauls said the department is always looking to stay ahead of crime. He said recently there’s been […]
Local food truck roundup helping those in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A generous community member is leading a helping hand through a food truck roundup. The food truck roundup included some local food trucks like Uncle Fred’s, the Jerk Truck, Tula’s Fish and Chips and more. All proceeds will go to Pitt County Schools’ overdue lunch accounts. Sheila Leggette, who coordinated the […]
Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Another classic MrBeast video has him and his crew doing what they do best, giving away money. To start off the video, Greenville’s own MrBeast is standing in front of a massive pile of cash. He sets out to give that $300,000 to people in need in different ways. Best of […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Another historical mystery put to rest
The large, stately home at 412 W. Main Street is most commonly known as the J.B. Fowle House. It was purchased by John Blackwell Fowle and his wife Elizabeth Taylor Fowle, in 1888. Historic writings up until now showed that the original home was built by W. H. Willard in 1816. But not so, says Brown Library Historian Stephen Farrell, after some investigative work following a recent discovery. “This all started when I came across a document penned by James O’Kelly Williams in 1818 to State Senator, Reading Grist,” said Farrell. “Williams, a member at the time of the House of Representatives, represented Beaufort and Hyde counties, was proposing that a canal be created from Plymouth to Washington to keep Washington from being overshadowed. There was an underlying fear that if a canal were to run south of Washington it would destroy all possibility of future growth.”
Jacksonville has new option for high-speed internet
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds. The company first announced that it would be providing services to the city in December 2021. A little over a year later, service is now available for installation. Residents are able to get two […]
WNCT
Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail
The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail. The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
neusenews.com
KPD seeks public assistance in identifying subject of financial card crime
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a possible financial card crime. On January 21, 2023, the subject in the photo used a financial card at EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape located at 701 Phillips Road in Kinston. Anyone with information pertaining to the subjects...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Group tells commissioners it’s not ok to pray after meetings begin
The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners have been asked to change how prayers are conducted at the beginning of their meetings, because it appears to be involution of the Establishment Clause within the First Amendment. Commissioners received a letter two weeks ago from Ian Smith, a staff attorney with Americans...
