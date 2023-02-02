ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

martincitytelegraph.com

A look at the candidates running for KCMO mayor and city council races

In races where there are only two candidates, both will advance to the general election on June 20. Election authorities now have certified that these candidates for KCMO mayor and city council submitted enough valid signatures of city voters to be on the April 4 city primary election ballot. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
invisiblepeople.tv

Shawnee, Kansas Bans Roommates, Making Housing Even More Out of Reach

The Majority of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck as the Country Faces a Shortage of Affordable Housing. The United States is in utter disarray as the affordable housing shortage continues to plague American citizens, shrinking the working class and effectively squeezing most residents right out of home ownership. According to...
SHAWNEE, KS
kcur.org

Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants

Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Yardbarker

Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium

The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses

In a city like Kansas City, car ownership is rarely a choice. For decades, the city has been planned around driving. Walkable neighborhoods are scarce, sidewalks are crumbling or nonexistent in some areas of the city, and access to public transportation can be spotty. But owning a car is not...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Here's where Jackson County is spending money to help residents overcome drug addiction

The Jackson County Legislature will invest $2 million in five different social service agencies across the metro as part of its annual budget approved Jan. 30. University Health will receive $1 million for its efforts to fight the fentanyl and opioid epidemic. The remaining $1 million will be divided between Samuel Rodgers Health Center, Heartland Center for Behavioral Change, Mattie Rhodes Center, and Footprints, Inc.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

12 Overland Park neighborhoods targeted for ash tree removal

Overland Park is one step closer to cutting down thousands of ash trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. The Overland Park Community Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a $980,000 bid with contractor Looks Great Services of Mississippi to remove 2,434 of the trees on public right-of-ways around the city.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public for help in finding a missing 1-month-old boy. The Kansas City Police Department stated Namir Hopkins, described as weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces and just 20 inches long, was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants with stars on them.
KANSAS CITY, MO

