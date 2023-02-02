ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Good, clean rachet fun!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Look who's taking over! It's Gal Pal Week on Houston Life!

This week on Houston Life, we’re celebrating Gal Pals, besties, your ‘ride or die.’ All week we have Gal Pal guest co-hosts. Monday: Lauren Kelly co-hosts with Sarah Pepper. Pepper and Kelly once co-hosted a radio program in Houston. On Monday, they’re bringing that magical friendship to Houston Life!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

McDonald's announces return of its seasonal Shamrock Shake and McFlurry

HOUSTON – McDonald’s has announced that its seasonal Shamrock Shake and McFlurry will return in February. According to the company’s website, the shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry will available at participating locations in the United States starting Feb. 20. The minty dessert often returns to McDonald’s menu...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Bush IAH: Fire in Terminal C leading to smell of smoke, possible delays

HOUSTON — Fire in an employee laundry room at Bush Intercontinental Airport may lead to delays, according to airport officials. In a tweet, Bush IAH said the fire was in Terminal C and was put out by the Houston Fire Department. They say travelers may notice the smell of smoke and it could lead to delays for United passengers as things get back to normal.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Black History facts and the fight against politicization

Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Dr. Alexander Byrd, Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rice University to talk Black History Month in a politicized world. Houston Police Department is hiring new recruits. Are you in?. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of “Paradise Blue,”...
Houston, TX

