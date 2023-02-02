Read full article on original website
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
PHOTOS: This $3.8M West University mansion with TONS of tile is an ‘80s vibe
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – West University has a mansion on the market for $3,848,000 with an eclectic style that is defined by tile, glass and mirror finishes and so much ‘80s style you may be transported just by looking through the photos below. The home at 6535...
Click2Win: This San Luis Salute Mardi Gras giveaway is calling your name
Grab your mask and beads, Mardi Gras season is upon us! To celebrate, Landry’s, Inc. is giving away the ultimate Mardi Gras Galveston experience. Scroll down and enter to win now. One lucky winner will celebrate island style with a one-night hotel stay at Hilton Galveston Island Resort, a...
Good, clean rachet fun!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
MIX 96.5’s Sarah Pepper tests Lauren Kelly in Jessie Watt’s ‘College of Hollywood Knowledge’
HOUSTON – Sarah Pepper has been the voice of your morning commute on Houston radio for over 15 years. Currently as one half of ‘The Morning MIX with Sarah and Jessie’ on MIX 96.5, Sarah continues to entertain people on their way into school, work, or even while just sitting in Houston traffic.
Look who’s taking over! It’s Gal Pal Week on Houston Life!
This week on Houston Life, we’re celebrating Gal Pals, besties, your ‘ride or die.’ All week we have Gal Pal guest co-hosts. Monday: Lauren Kelly co-hosts with Sarah Pepper. Pepper and Kelly once co-hosted a radio program in Houston. On Monday, they’re bringing that magical friendship to Houston Life!
Pink Bows Foundation hosting ‘Blingo & Bubbles’ fundraiser event at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – The Pink Bows Foundation was founded following the tragic loss of Madison Alexis Dubiski at the Astroworld music festival, and now a local family is turning heartbreak into hope. After losing their daughter Madison in the tragedy at Astroworld -- the Dubiski family created the foundation to...
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff
HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lavender, a pup who’s walking on sunshine
Lavender has the sweetest eyes, GLIMMERING with hope and happiness. Those at the shelter say that Lavender hasn’t had a sunshine and rainbows life going on before she came to the shelter, but she’s a fighter to the very end. Losing a leg and being bred over and...
McDonald’s announces return of its seasonal Shamrock Shake and McFlurry
HOUSTON – McDonald’s has announced that its seasonal Shamrock Shake and McFlurry will return in February. According to the company’s website, the shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry will available at participating locations in the United States starting Feb. 20. The minty dessert often returns to McDonald’s menu...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
As Grammys approach, Lyle Lovett spoke to Ron Treviño about his nomination and the Houston music scene
HOUSTON — Lyle Lovett’s favorite guitar shop is Collings Guitars in Austin. “They are my favorite guitars to play on stage,” he said. And when Lyle sees a guitar, well, that's when the magic starts. The man from Klein said he's honored to be nominated for a...
This stunning Houston home shows an architect's imagination unleashed
You will want to see the library in this home's turret.
Someone in Houston won a $2 million Powerball prize last night: See where lucky ticket was purchased
HOUSTON – Someone in the Houston area is waking up $2 million richer this Tuesday!. A Powerball ticket with a prize amount of $2 million was sold at an H-E-B store located at 14498 Bellaire Blvd. The winner used the “Power Play” option. The winning numbers were:...
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Bush IAH: Fire in Terminal C leading to smell of smoke, possible delays
HOUSTON — Fire in an employee laundry room at Bush Intercontinental Airport may lead to delays, according to airport officials. In a tweet, Bush IAH said the fire was in Terminal C and was put out by the Houston Fire Department. They say travelers may notice the smell of smoke and it could lead to delays for United passengers as things get back to normal.
Houston Newsmakers: Black History facts and the fight against politicization
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Dr. Alexander Byrd, Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rice University to talk Black History Month in a politicized world. Houston Police Department is hiring new recruits. Are you in?. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of “Paradise Blue,”...
