Can Brian Flores Unlock the Vikings Cornerbacks?

Last season the Minnesota Vikings knew they needed to make changes at the cornerback position. Although they took a safety with their 1st round draft pick, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah grabbed a pair of corners as the draft went on. Pass defense was a problem for Ed Donatell’s group. How can Brian Flores unlock the Vikings cornerbacks in the season ahead?
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Questions Answered: Life after Evero, Backup DC Plan, Irv Smith

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Josh Frey’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (1.0)

It’s officially 2023 NFL mock draft season, and so, this week brings the first of our full first-round mocks of the offseason. In this first one, keep in mind that there are no trades, and everyone will be picking in their original spot. 1. Chicago Bears: Georgia DT Jalen...
A Fun Proposition for the Vikings in Free Agency

NFL free agency is still a little over a month away, but rumors and speculations are in full force. We here at PurplePTSD are not immune to such speculatory topics, and today, we have another fun proposition for the Vikings during this free agency period that revolves around one of the more colorful personalities in the NFL: RB Jamaal Williams.
Biggest Senior Bowl Winners: Offense

The 2023 Senior Bowl has officially come to an end after another entertaining week of over 100 NFL Draft prospects putting their talents to use one more time before draft. With the event over, here are some of the biggest Senior Bowl winners on the offensive side of the ball.
The Overlooked Benefit of Hiring Brian Flores

Since before the season ended, Vikings fans and writers have been discussing how to improve the beleaguered defense. Moving on from Ed Donatell, in the minds of many, seemed like a foregone conclusion. The swift defeat to the Giants further sealed that decision, setting Minnesota on a path toward finding a new DC. Hiring Brian Flores may be the absolute best outcome from the slow, nerve-wracking search.
Kirk Cousins: NFL QB, Shrewd Businessman, & Jewellery Spokesperson

Since breaking into the NFL in 2012, Kirk Cousins has made a lot money. His career earnings go beyond $200 million, and that’s just considering his NFL salaries. Off the field, we’ve seen Cousins promote gas fireplaces and televisions. He participated in a humorous clip where he explains his affinity for bottomless root beers at Applebee’s (though I assume this wasn’t a paid clip; someone in the Applebee’s marketing department should rectify this problem by bringing Cousins along as a spokesperson). He even agreed to buy a golf course in November.
