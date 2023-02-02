Since breaking into the NFL in 2012, Kirk Cousins has made a lot money. His career earnings go beyond $200 million, and that’s just considering his NFL salaries. Off the field, we’ve seen Cousins promote gas fireplaces and televisions. He participated in a humorous clip where he explains his affinity for bottomless root beers at Applebee’s (though I assume this wasn’t a paid clip; someone in the Applebee’s marketing department should rectify this problem by bringing Cousins along as a spokesperson). He even agreed to buy a golf course in November.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO