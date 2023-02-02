Read full article on original website
State Farm Jeremy Rogstad Agency & Cedar River Pizza Company teaming up for National Pizza Day
Charles City High School senior Zach Chambers, junior Gabe Rogstad and senior Kayden Blunt stopped by the studio to talk about the upcoming partnership with State Farm Jeremy Rogstad Agency and Cedar River Pizza Company for National Pizza Day on Thursday February 9th in which State Farm Jeremy Rogstad will $10 for the first 50 households to pre-order a pizza to be picked up on Thursday.
Floyd County Museum’s Mckenna Lloyd previews this months upcoming events and guest speakers
Floyd County Museum Director Mckenna Lloyd was featured on the KCHA morning show to showcase upcoming February events and guest speakers. For more information on the many events and activities at the Floyd County Museum, go to FloydCountyMuseum.org.
Charles City Public Library Closing Tuesday for Tile Floor Replacement
The entrance to the Charles City Public Library will be getting a new look in February, but it will require the library to close for about two weeks. The library is open Monday (02.06), but Director Annette Dean says the tile in the lobby will be replaced starting Tuesday (02.07).
Mayor Monday – CC’s Dean Andrews provides budget updates, the latest on Lions Field Pool renovations and more
Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews joined Community Conversations to provide updates on the budget, Lions Field Pool renovations and more. For more Charles City news, go to CityofCharlesCity.org.
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Osage Takes 2A Title, Waverly-Shell Rock 3A Crown at State Wrestling Duals
For the first time in 17 years, but fifth time overall, Osage has claimed a state duals wrestling championship. The Green Devils beat four-time defending champion West Delaware 37-28 Saturday night to win the Class 2A State Duals title at X-Treme Arena in Coralville. Osage also beat Williamsburg and Mount Vernon en route to the championship, which follows titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.
Betty Gorman, 88, New Hampton
Betty Gorman, age 88, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. Interment will take place at a later date. Friends may greet the...
