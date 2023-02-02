Food Bank of Siouxland pans Iowa legislature bills that would add would new stipulations for SNAP benefit recipients

Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Judge: C6-Zero must follow Iowa DNR’s requirements, clean up Marengo facility
(The Center Square) – Operations must stop at an Iowa environmental remanufacturing company where an explosion and fire occurred in December. C6-Zero's facility in Marengo, about 30 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids, must follow Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ emergency order. The Iowa DNR’s emergency order said the explosion and fire injured nearly half of all employees on the site and required the surrounding community to evacuate.
Corydon Times-Republican
Calling while driving may face new rules in Iowa
DES MOINES — Using mobile devices while driving a vehicle would be illegal except when using hands-free modes, under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers. The concept is nothing new: Similar legislation has floated around the Capitol ever since the state in 2017 enacted a ban on texting while driving. But some lawmakers think momentum is building around the proposal, and with a large number of new legislators, this may be the year the ban on mobile device operation passes both chambers of the Iowa Legislature and makes it to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her consideration.
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch Now: Mandy Gilbert of Johnston speaks on a challenge to books in the school district
Parents, lawmakers call for more restrictions on certain books in Iowa schools. The parents and conservative activists said the books contain material inappropriate for children.
Corydon Times-Republican
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
An Iowa company is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. (Photo via Canva) One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp.,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Comments / 0