Honesdale, PA

Honesdale wrestling team advances to District 2 Class AA Duals championship

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
BERWICK — Honesdale turned in two stellar team efforts Wednesday evening at the District 2 Duals Championships, hosted by Berwick High School.

The Hornets hammered out a 51-15 victory over Western Wayne in the Class AA quarterfinals, then hung a 45-18 loss on Berwick in the semis.

Coach Ryan Chulada's squad will now advance to the gold medal match against Lackawanna Trail, which is slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Pittston Area.

“We had to deal with a little bit of adversity early in the week with illness and injury,” Coach Chulada said. “But, the kids really rallied around each other and definitely exceeded my expectations by punching out another berth in the championship match.”

This marks Honesdale's fourth trip to the District Duals finals in the past six years. The Hornets won back-to-back AA crowns in 2017 and 2018.

Stage Set

Honesdale wasted no time in taking control of its quarterfinal match against longtime local rival Western Wayne.

The Hornets raced out to a big early lead, then coasted to an eventual 51-15 victory.

Justin Scanlon (114), Brett Hoey (121), TJ Martin (139) and Joel Landry (172) fueled the Red & Black attack with pins.

Josh Young (127), Joey Giannetti (145) and Mason Avery (152) each chipped in with a decision.

Berwick advanced to the semifinals via a 46-24 victory over Valley View. The Bulldogs wrestle in the Wyoming Valley Conference and are the reigning Division II champs.

Honesdale cranked up the pinning machine in this one, though, and quickly built an insurmountable lead en route to a 45-18 win.

Sam Eisele (107), Brett Hoey (114), Chuck Moran (127), TJ Martin (139), Joey Giannetti (145), Mason Avery (160) and Bennett Fritz (172) each notched a fall for the Hornets.

“Berwick is definitely a tough team and we really took it to them,” Coach Chulada said. “I'm very proud of how the kids rose to the occasion.”

Ready for a Rematch

Lackawanna Trail and Honesdale met earlier in the season with the Division II title hanging in the balance.

These two teams battled right down to the final bout before the Lions emerged with a hard-fought 30-27 win over the Hornets.

Heading into this much-anticipated re-match, Trail boasts an overall record of 19-1. The Hornets will arrive on the scene with a mark of 16-4.

“We're really looking forward to getting another shot at Trail,” said Coach Chulada. “That last match was a real barnburner and this one should be every bit as exciting.”

The Lions feature one of the deepest and most talented line-ups to come along in many years. Max Bluhm (152), Johan Hauser (285), Ethan Lee (139), Deegan Ross (160), Seth Ross (189) and Robbie Schneider (172) have all won at least 100 bouts in their varsity careers.

Leading the Way

For Honesdale, senior TJ Martin and sophomore Mason Avery currently lead the team with 26 wins each this winter.

Josh Young has notched 24, while Paul Renner (215) and Joel Landry have 23. Bennett Fritz enters the fray with a 21-12 mark.

“A lot of these kids have been here before, so they know what to expect on the big stage,” Coach Chulada said. “They're definitely excited for the opportunity to compete for a title.”

Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

