Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, United Way partnership bridges access to therapy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center (BVRC) is one of 26 agencies that partners with the United Way of the Brazos Valley to ensure every resident has access to quality health, transportation, financial stability, education, and life-saving resources. Through physical, speech, and occupational therapy the BVRC is doing...
KBTX.com
KBTX partners with United Way for telethon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine the impact we can make if we live united!. KBTX and United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. The needs for housing, utility...
KBTX.com
Bryan pharmacies affected by Adderall shortage
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pharmacies nationwide struggle to fill their patients’ Adderall prescriptions. It’s a problem GoldStar Pharmacies in Bryan has seen firsthand. The locally operated pharmacy said it started noticing it last October when it tried sourcing different strengths of Adderall. Since then, the pharmacy has seen the problem continue with availability and various strengths being available sporadically.
KBTX.com
‘Keep Brazos Beautiful’ year-round with the Litter Toolkit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love the Brazos Valley community and want to do more to keep it beautiful, you can organize and host a cleanup event. Keep Brazos Beautiful will work with you and even provide the necessary supplies for your cleanup project. “It’s all about giving back...
KBTX.com
REACH Project hosts ‘4 The Culture Market’, showcasing Black-owned businesses
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, The REACH Project, hosted a market promoting Black-owned businesses on Saturday. Nearly 50 retail and food vendors filled up the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway. Vendors sold everything from clothes and accessories to sno-cones, barbecue and more. There was also a live concert for community members to enjoy.
KBTX.com
Cigna, St. Luke’s Health, reach agreement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph’s Health is now back in-network with Cigna. The system that the hospital is a part of, St. Luke’s Health, reached an agreement with Cigna recently. The agreement paves the way for more than 66,000 Cigna patients to receive their healthcare at hospitals...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
KBTX.com
Show your love for youth ministry at the Valentine’s Banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M United Methodist Church Youth Group is hosting a Valentine’s Banquet to raise money for their upcoming mission trips. The banquet is happening from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Great Hall of A&M United Methodist. Director of Youth Ministry,...
KBTX.com
Pet of the Week: Sugar Plum
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sugar Plum is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 3. This mixed-breed pup is about five years old. Sugar Plum has since been adopted but there are lots of other sweet pups looking for homes at the Aggieland Humane Society. The shelter is...
KBTX.com
Celebrate Black History Month with the Brazos Valley African American Museum
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February marks Black History Month, which is a time to honor the achievements of Black figures who’ve fought to make the world more equal. One place to celebrate and learn about history makers around the world and in the Brazos Valley is the Brazos Valley African American Museum.
KBTX.com
Friends of Chamber Music hosting world-renowned violinist on Tuesday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Friends of Chamber Music is hosting a world-renowned violinist Tuesday at a sold-out show. Midori Gotō is one of the world’s most consequential classical artists of today. Traveling across the globe, Midori plays solo, partner, and orchestra concerts. She will be playing...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Troupe kicks off packed 28th season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Troupe’s managing artistic director, M.A. Sterling, said it best, “we’re back.” The troupe is embarking on its 28th year and it’s second season being fully in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rising from the ashes...
KBTX.com
Petition seeks to recall Huntsville mayor, city council after vote to privatize library
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A group of Huntsville residents calling itself HTX Public First is looking to garner enough support to oust the mayor and several city council members. This comes after the Huntsville City Council voted 6-3 in favor of privatizing and outsourcing its public library operations last December. The...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD to update parents on new boundaries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents with children going to school in Bryan ISD will soon know where their child will be attending school next year. School boundaries were a topic at Monday’s Bryan ISD School Board Meeting. The district is now in the implementation phase after the school board approved the boundaries back in January. The rezoning is in preparation for the district’s new school, Sadberry Intermediate, and an opportunity to balance enrollment.
KBTX.com
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
KBTX.com
Mile Relays Stand Out as Aggies Close New Mexico Collegiate Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, NM. – The men’s and women’s 4x400m teams registered record book times as the Texas A&M track & field team completed the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. In the men’s final event of the meet, Auhmad Robinson shot out of the starting blocks...
KBTX.com
Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. “We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod...
KBTX.com
Crews work to clear 18-wheeler incident on Highway 6 in Grimes County
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are working to clear an incident on Highway 6 northbound between Navasota and Highway 2 in Grimes County. It happened Monday night. Images from the scene show an 18-wheeler left the roadway and into the median. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused it to...
KBTX.com
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police have released the names of two men charged in a quadruple shooting at a house party this weekend that left two people dead and two others injured. Detectives on Saturday afternoon arrested Joe Allen Lewis, 22, and Lynn Johnson, 19, both of Livingston, Texas,...
KBTX.com
Aggies Conclude Competition at Air Force Diving Invite
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five Aggies earned spots in the platform final as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up competition on the last day of the Air Force Diving Invitational Saturday. Takuto Endo led the men in the finals as he put up...
