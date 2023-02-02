ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, United Way partnership bridges access to therapy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center (BVRC) is one of 26 agencies that partners with the United Way of the Brazos Valley to ensure every resident has access to quality health, transportation, financial stability, education, and life-saving resources. Through physical, speech, and occupational therapy the BVRC is doing...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

KBTX partners with United Way for telethon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine the impact we can make if we live united!. KBTX and United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. The needs for housing, utility...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan pharmacies affected by Adderall shortage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pharmacies nationwide struggle to fill their patients’ Adderall prescriptions. It’s a problem GoldStar Pharmacies in Bryan has seen firsthand. The locally operated pharmacy said it started noticing it last October when it tried sourcing different strengths of Adderall. Since then, the pharmacy has seen the problem continue with availability and various strengths being available sporadically.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

‘Keep Brazos Beautiful’ year-round with the Litter Toolkit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love the Brazos Valley community and want to do more to keep it beautiful, you can organize and host a cleanup event. Keep Brazos Beautiful will work with you and even provide the necessary supplies for your cleanup project. “It’s all about giving back...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

REACH Project hosts ‘4 The Culture Market’, showcasing Black-owned businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, The REACH Project, hosted a market promoting Black-owned businesses on Saturday. Nearly 50 retail and food vendors filled up the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway. Vendors sold everything from clothes and accessories to sno-cones, barbecue and more. There was also a live concert for community members to enjoy.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Cigna, St. Luke’s Health, reach agreement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph’s Health is now back in-network with Cigna. The system that the hospital is a part of, St. Luke’s Health, reached an agreement with Cigna recently. The agreement paves the way for more than 66,000 Cigna patients to receive their healthcare at hospitals...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power. Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014. “I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Show your love for youth ministry at the Valentine’s Banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M United Methodist Church Youth Group is hosting a Valentine’s Banquet to raise money for their upcoming mission trips. The banquet is happening from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Great Hall of A&M United Methodist. Director of Youth Ministry,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Pet of the Week: Sugar Plum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sugar Plum is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 3. This mixed-breed pup is about five years old. Sugar Plum has since been adopted but there are lots of other sweet pups looking for homes at the Aggieland Humane Society. The shelter is...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Friends of Chamber Music hosting world-renowned violinist on Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Friends of Chamber Music is hosting a world-renowned violinist Tuesday at a sold-out show. Midori Gotō is one of the world’s most consequential classical artists of today. Traveling across the globe, Midori plays solo, partner, and orchestra concerts. She will be playing...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Troupe kicks off packed 28th season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Troupe’s managing artistic director, M.A. Sterling, said it best, “we’re back.” The troupe is embarking on its 28th year and it’s second season being fully in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rising from the ashes...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD to update parents on new boundaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents with children going to school in Bryan ISD will soon know where their child will be attending school next year. School boundaries were a topic at Monday’s Bryan ISD School Board Meeting. The district is now in the implementation phase after the school board approved the boundaries back in January. The rezoning is in preparation for the district’s new school, Sadberry Intermediate, and an opportunity to balance enrollment.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. “We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Conclude Competition at Air Force Diving Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five Aggies earned spots in the platform final as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up competition on the last day of the Air Force Diving Invitational Saturday. Takuto Endo led the men in the finals as he put up...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

