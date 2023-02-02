Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wood, Marathon Counties close portions of snowmobile trails
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has closed all snowmobile trails in Wood County, with the exception of trails maintained by the Bakerville Sno Rovers. The trails are closed effective immediately. The department says warm temperatures and deteriorating trail conditions lead to the closure....
WSAW
All lanes back open on Wis 21 in Waushara County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are back open Tuesday morning on Wisconsin 21 westbound in Waushara County. It was closed because of a crash. The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the westbound lane of Wis 21 at County Highway S/Cree Road near Redgranite. The Waushara County Sheriff’s...
WSAW
Marathon Co. Highway 29 road projects slated to start in April
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of Highway 29 in Marathon County will see road construction projects in 2023. A $12.4 million project in the eastbound lanes is expected to start in April 2023. The stretch of road is in Edgar, between County E and County H. According to a release...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
WSAW
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Wausau’s biggest events in the summer, Taste N Glow, will take place July 7-9. Organizers Steve and Nancy Woller are ready to deliver a total of about 40 hot air balloons, including one that hails from Cambridge, England, and a suicide awareness balloon. “We have a dog that mysteriously looks like Marshall from ‘Paw Patrol’ called Fire Dog. It’s a dalmatian with a fireman’s hat. It’s adorable,” said Nancy.
WSAW
No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire at a Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat Monday afternoon. Crews were called to Wausau Cleaners on west Stewart Ave around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer on fire. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke but was contained to just one dryer.
Crews called to Wausau fire
Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
WSAW
Record participation for Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge
First Alert Weather - Monday evening rain, sleet & snow showers on the way. A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
‘A busy weekend’: 8 arrested in Marquette Co. for driving while impaired, one driver had PBT of .374
(WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin had a self-described ‘busy weekend’ after eight people were arrested for driving while impaired. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, eight people were arrested for driving while impaired over this past weekend. The weekend was described as ‘busy’.
WSAW
Weiner dog winner announced from sold out Cyclones game
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday night during the first and second intermissions. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out Boomer and Oscar. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds...
WSAW
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County. The victim’s name was not immediately released. On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
spmetrowire.com
Plover’s new fire engine ready to serve
Plover’s new fire engine is now in service. The latest addition to their fleet, Engine 1, was ordered in 2020 but arrived late due to COVID-related shipping delays, according to Fire Chief Mark Deaver. Plover took receipt of its new Rosenbauer fire engine about two months ago, and since...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Bradley Enters Plea for Portage County Homicide, Trial Scheduled
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The 78-year-old man accused of killing 92-year-old Clarence Banks in late 2022 has entered a not guilty to the charge. Miles Bradley was in court on Monday where a judge immediately scheduled a 12-person jury trial for this summer. Bradley, of Amherst, is accused...
WSAW
Stevens Point Health Services looking to show some love to their residents this Valentine’s Day
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Looking to spread some love this Valentine’s Day? You can send a card to the residents at Stevens Point Health Services. Staff at the skilled nursing and rehab center are asking the community to send in or drop off Valentine’s Day cards. They hope to receive at least 100 cards by February 14th.
WSAW
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police officers helped a man whose wheelchair had malfunctioned and was stuck on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it happened earlier this week. Officers got a call about a report of a man who “appeared to be stranded in their motorized wheelchair.”
cwbradio.com
Senior Living Facility CEO Indicted in Wisconsin for Fraud
A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned...
WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
JUST IN: Second snowmobile crash reported Thursday with 2 injured
A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County. Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
