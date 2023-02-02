Judge: Eugene's $10 cap on rental application, screening fees conflicts with state law

Eugene's limit on rental application screening fees conflicts with state law, according to a judge's ruling issued Tuesday.

Lane County Circuit Court Judge Erin Fennerty wrote enforcement of the $10 cap "ultimately defeats the purpose of (the) applicant screening charge, as a landlord cannot recoup its average actual costs" as required under the Oregon Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

Eugene officials passed the cap on application and screening fees in July as part of a first slate of renter protections, which the City Council is considering in three phases.

Thorin Property and Jennings Group sued in November, describing the limit as "arbitrary" and arguing it violates state law. They said application screening "typically costs four to five times" the $10 cap.

The lawsuit did not address four other protections passed in the first phase.

Fennerty ruled in the property management company's favor, writing state law allowing landlords to charge for the actual cost of the background checks supersedes the city's ordinance.

Darren Stone, the principal at Jennings Group, said landlords hope the council will invite them to the table "in a meaningful way" to help craft renter protections that work for tenants and landlords.

"Participation though public comment at council meetings is insufficient," Stone said in an emailed statement. "Participating through litigation is a poor use of everyone’s resources, and does nothing to address the challenges renters face in our community.”

A spokesperson for Eugene said the city was reviewing Fennerty's decision.

The Springfield Eugene Tenant Association said more than half of renters in Eugene spent more than half their money on rent.

Expensive application fees exacerbate that and "disproportionately harm renters of color, seniors/elders, students and families with children" as well as service providers working to help break down housing barriers, SETA said in a statement emailed by executive director Tim Morris.

"We find it shocking that some 'Housing Providers' are actively against common-sense solutions to provide housing," the organization said in the statement. "We hope that leaders and elected officials of our community recognize that Oregon's housing crisis is primarily hurting renters, and look forward to finding solutions that work for every resident of Eugene, not just the wealthy among us."

Councilors have said the protections are a long time coming as renters face a tight market.

Other first-phase protections not part of lawsuit

The four other protections passed in the first phase, which the lawsuit doesn't address, are:

Support services: The creation of a rental housing navigator position funded by an increase in the rental housing code door fee from $10 to $20 a year.

The creation of a rental housing navigator position funded by an increase in the rental housing code door fee from $10 to $20 a year. Move-in and move-out documentation: Requiring landlords to itemize and photo document the property condition at move-in and move-out and include that info when withholding from security deposits.

Requiring landlords to itemize and photo document the property condition at move-in and move-out and include that info when withholding from security deposits. Rental history: Requiring landlords who receive a written request from a tenant to provide rental history up to two times per year even if the tenant hasn’t yet given notice that they plan to move out.

Requiring landlords who receive a written request from a tenant to provide rental history up to two times per year even if the tenant hasn’t yet given notice that they plan to move out. Tenant educational information: Creation of educational material on the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants during eviction or other actions to end a tenancy, which landlords must distribute with rental agreements.

City considering more protections

Officials are also considering more protections in two further phases.

The City Council voted 5-2 in October to have staff draft an ordinance for public hearing containing three protections in the second phase:

Limiting deposits to a maximum of two times the monthly rent : This limit applies to a combination of security deposit, cleaning deposit and any collection of the final month of rent on the lease, staff said, but doesn’t include any potential pet deposit. Requiring landlords process applications in the order received : This first-come, first-served approach is intended to prevent discriminatory screening, staff said. Displacement prevention assistance : This measure would require landlords to pay tenants when they evict them without cause or when they increase the rent by a set amount and the tenant chooses to move. A council motion set the amount to be paid at three times the market rate rent published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For 2023, that’s set at $1,349 for a two-bedroom in the Eugene-Springfield area. The motion approved the rent increase trigger at 5% or more. The draft ordinance also will include the creation of a small landlord compensation fund for landlords earning less than 80% of the area median income. That was $39,900 for an individual and $56,950 for a family of four in 2021.

Staff will bring back an ordinance for a public hearing. That isn’t yet scheduled.

A third phase of potential protections should come before the council this year. Those include prohibiting consideration of medical and education debt and limiting the use of credit scores in screening, loosening the minimum monthly gross income requirement and preventing or temporarily prohibiting no-cause evictions.

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com . Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1 .

