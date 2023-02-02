ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Judge: Eugene's $10 cap on rental application, screening fees conflicts with state law

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 5 days ago

Eugene's limit on rental application screening fees conflicts with state law, according to a judge's ruling issued Tuesday.

Lane County Circuit Court Judge Erin Fennerty wrote enforcement of the $10 cap "ultimately defeats the purpose of (the) applicant screening charge, as a landlord cannot recoup its average actual costs" as required under the Oregon Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

Eugene officials passed the cap on application and screening fees in July as part of a first slate of renter protections, which the City Council is considering in three phases.

Thorin Property and Jennings Group sued in November, describing the limit as "arbitrary" and arguing it violates state law. They said application screening "typically costs four to five times" the $10 cap.

The lawsuit did not address four other protections passed in the first phase.

FAQ: What renters, landlords need to know about Eugene's newly passed renter protections

Fennerty ruled in the property management company's favor, writing state law allowing landlords to charge for the actual cost of the background checks supersedes the city's ordinance.

Darren Stone, the principal at Jennings Group, said landlords hope the council will invite them to the table "in a meaningful way" to help craft renter protections that work for tenants and landlords.

"Participation though public comment at council meetings is insufficient," Stone said in an emailed statement. "Participating through litigation is a poor use of everyone’s resources, and does nothing to address the challenges renters face in our community.”

A spokesperson for Eugene said the city was reviewing Fennerty's decision.

The Springfield Eugene Tenant Association said more than half of renters in Eugene spent more than half their money on rent.

Expensive application fees exacerbate that and "disproportionately harm renters of color, seniors/elders, students and families with children" as well as service providers working to help break down housing barriers, SETA said in a statement emailed by executive director Tim Morris.

"We find it shocking that some 'Housing Providers' are actively against common-sense solutions to provide housing," the organization said in the statement. "We hope that leaders and elected officials of our community recognize that Oregon's housing crisis is primarily hurting renters, and look forward to finding solutions that work for every resident of Eugene, not just the wealthy among us."

Councilors have said the protections are a long time coming as renters face a tight market.

Other first-phase protections not part of lawsuit

The four other protections passed in the first phase, which the lawsuit doesn't address, are:

  • Support services: The creation of a rental housing navigator position funded by an increase in the rental housing code door fee from $10 to $20 a year.
  • Move-in and move-out documentation: Requiring landlords to itemize and photo document the property condition at move-in and move-out and include that info when withholding from security deposits.
  • Rental history: Requiring landlords who receive a written request from a tenant to provide rental history up to two times per year even if the tenant hasn’t yet given notice that they plan to move out.
  • Tenant educational information: Creation of educational material on the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants during eviction or other actions to end a tenancy, which landlords must distribute with rental agreements.

City considering more protections

Officials are also considering more protections in two further phases.

The City Council voted 5-2 in October to have staff draft an ordinance for public hearing containing three protections in the second phase:

  1. Limiting deposits to a maximum of two times the monthly rent : This limit applies to a combination of security deposit, cleaning deposit and any collection of the final month of rent on the lease, staff said, but doesn’t include any potential pet deposit.
  2. Requiring landlords process applications in the order received : This first-come, first-served approach is intended to prevent discriminatory screening, staff said.
  3. Displacement prevention assistance : This measure would require landlords to pay tenants when they evict them without cause or when they increase the rent by a set amount and the tenant chooses to move. A council motion set the amount to be paid at three times the market rate rent published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For 2023, that’s set at $1,349 for a two-bedroom in the Eugene-Springfield area. The motion approved the rent increase trigger at 5% or more. The draft ordinance also will include the creation of a small landlord compensation fund for landlords earning less than 80% of the area median income. That was $39,900 for an individual and $56,950 for a family of four in 2021.

Staff will bring back an ordinance for a public hearing. That isn’t yet scheduled.

A third phase of potential protections should come before the council this year. Those include prohibiting consideration of medical and education debt and limiting the use of credit scores in screening, loosening the minimum monthly gross income requirement and preventing or temporarily prohibiting no-cause evictions.

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com . Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1 .

Opinion and Order by Megan Banta on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Judge: Eugene's $10 cap on rental application, screening fees conflicts with state law

Comments / 1

Gina Adams
3d ago

rent currently is based on 9k monthly income. Really how Realistic is this for a 3 bedroom home, contemplating that we all earn over 100k annually???

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Emerald Media

City approves 81-Unit affordable housing project

Eugene City Council approved the construction of an 81-unit affordable housing complex in the Jefferson neighborhood at the Jan. 23 city council meeting. The resolution — which awards the project to Homes for Good Housing Agency — passed unanimously. Councilors agreed on the need for more affordable housing in Eugene and had been trying to use the city-owned lot for that purpose for the last few years.
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Signal Ignites 4J Board Meeting

What should have been an ordinary meeting of the Eugene School District 4J Board of Directors quickly turned into tense debate with concerns about public records and allegations of racism. At a Feb. 1 regular board meeting, the 4J Board of Directors was conducting the routine business of adding new...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park. The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kcfmradio.com

Sutton Lake Boat Ramp; Student Vaccinations; Listening Session For Transit

The Forest Service has begun the process to update and improve the public boat launch at Sutton Lake. Right now they are seeking comments on the proposal that involves removing the existing ramp and dock. A new concrete ramp with a trench drain and catch-basin system at the top would be supplemented with a new concrete abutment leading to aluminum boarding docks. The new docks would also accommodate “Americans with disabilities act” requirements. Sutton Lake is 5 ½ miles north of Florence on the east side of Highway 101. Comment must be received by February 17th. The link to the project details:
FLORENCE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon

In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Former gas station site may get a restaurant

A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
ALBANY, OR
Emerald Media

Kavanagh: The very lesbian history of Eugene

---------- “The lack of a publicly accessible history is a devastating form of oppression; lesbians face it constantly.” – Tee Corrine, lesbian photographer and author. Eugene today is mostly known as the home of University of Oregon, for its star athletics and the beautiful nature that surrounds it. In past decades, however, the town was a political hotbed for many progressive and leftist causes –– and in many ways still is. In the 1970s, Eugene was nicknamed the “Lesbian Mecca” for the large lesbian community that sprung up there.
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Marion County Announces New Emergency Management Director

SALEM, OR – Marion County announces Gregory Walsh as the new Emergency Management Director. Walsh comes to Marion County with 14 years of Emergency Management experience. He most recently held the position of Emergency Preparedness Manager for the City of Salem. While there, he was responsible for city-wide emergency planning and management of the Emergency Operations Center for emergency response coordination between city departments and external partners.
MARION COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
MARION COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

New life for old building on Main Street

The next time you enjoy a downtown walk in Philomath, pause for a few moments at 1243 Main St., the spot right next door to The Dizzy Hen. Allow the traffic to pass by and during a moment of quiet, imagine the voices. Built in 1947 as a movie theater...
PHILOMATH, OR
klcc.org

COVID-19 is a preventable disease that should be---prevented

With the Biden administration’s announcement that it will end federal COVID-19 emergency declarations in May, public health agencies everywhere are taking stock. COVID is still very much among us. Last month, more than 15,300 Oregonians were sickened and 92 people died. Lane County Public Health continues to take stock....
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy