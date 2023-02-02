ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson expanding Full Service Community Schools program

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFsD2_0kahDua500

Paterson's full service community schools program expanding 02:02

PATERSON, N.J. -- Soon, more New Jersey families will have a chance to access services from health care to academic support for free.

It's thanks to a partnership between Paterson Public Schools and Montclair State University .

Ilonka Pimentel, a mother of three, explained how Paterson Public School No. 16, her 6-year-old's school, connected her to doctors to help with her hearing.

"She's very grateful for the service we provide to her," Pimentel said through a translator.

"In one day we were able to get a pediatrician to see the child and then schedule an audiologist," said Principal Nancy Tavarez.

Public School No. 16 is a Full Service Community School, Tavarez said, offering free, wraparound services for families in need.

"You have medical, you have dental, optical," said Tavarez.

"If you don't have enough money this week for groceries, you go to a Full Service Community School and you're able to go to the food pantry to get groceries," said Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer.

Last fall, about 2,000 students were able to access health care. The district has 10 Full Service Community Schools and plans to add another.

"Our goal is to remove any barriers that the student or family may be experiencing to being successful at school," said Jenna Goodreau, executive director of Full Service Community Schools for the Paterson district.

A new location at Eastside High School is being assisted by Montclair State University and a $1 million grant from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.

"Bring the expertise of our faculty and the energy and enthusiasm of our students who can work alongside community members to make things happen," said Joe Brennan, Montclair's VP communications & marketing.

They're calling the initiative "One Square Mile," emphasizing it help students at Eastside High and the surrounding neighborhood.

"Not only access to education, but to health care and things we may take for granted," said Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Shafer said families will be able to start taking advantage of the program at Eastside High School in September.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

College students study segregation in New Jersey schools

MADISON, N.J. -- This Black History Month, CBS2 is examining a racial divide when it comes to education.Segregated schools are still a big problem in New Jersey, and there's a new effort to solve it.We began the conversation with a local civil rights pioneer.Retired New Jersey science teacher Theodora Smiley Lacey is a civil rights icon -- a Teaneck school bears her name -- but the 90-year-old grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, in the deep South during segregation."Often times, I would go to the bus stop and the driver would ask me to put the money in the box and go...
MADISON, NJ
CBS New York

Sean Fisher Memorial Foundation provides free heart screenings to N.J. students

WALDWICK, N.J. -- For American Heart Month, a school in Waldwick, New Jersey is making sure students are screened to prevent sudden cardiac arrest.It's made possible by the parents of a teen who didn't have that opportunity. On Aug. 25, 2008, Sheila and James Fisher were celebrating their son's 13th birthday before he collapsed at football practice and tragically died. "He had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an over-enlarged heart," said James Fisher. "Which we learned after the fact." The couple established the Sean Fisher Memorial Foundation in their son's memory. It provides free screenings for undetected heart conditions for students. Over the next two days, the...
WALDWICK, NJ
PIX11

Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee

A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair State University Announces $1M Gift to Launch 'One Square Mile' Initiative in Paterson Public Schools and the City of Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Montclair State University will receive a $1 million gift from The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation that will be used to develop “One Square Mile”, a comprehensive initiative designed to aid in the City of Paterson’s community development efforts, officials announced on Thursday. To begin the initiative, Montclair will work with Paterson Public Schools to transform Eastside High School into a University assisted community school.  “The need is great,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “For anybody looking for a single square mile, where they can improve as many lives as possible, it’s Eastside High School. On any given day...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Racially insensitive meal served at Nyack Middle School

NYACK, N.Y. -- Black History Month is a time to honor triumphs of African Americans throughout history, but students and parents at Nyack Middle School raised the alarm after a racially insensitive meal was offered on the first day of the month.Honore Santiago's mother reassured her daughter, who is in the sixth grade, saying, "You should feel very happy that you spoke up.""Yeah, I am," Honore said. "I just hope that they won't do it again, at a different school or my school ever again."Instead of the Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit that appeared on the school's lunch calendar,...
NYACK, NY
CBS New York

New exhibit explores history of Black experience in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- In Westchester County, there's a powerful reminder that Black history is American history.A new exhibit explores the pain and pride of the Black experience in New Rochelle.New Rochelle is focusing on the future with record downtown development, even as a new exhibit acknowledges those who laid its very foundation."When the French Huguenots, the Protestants fleeing their homeland, first came to New Rochelle, they brought enslaved individuals with them," City Historian Barbara Davis said. "The enslaved individuals that did the heavy lifting."Davis worked with the New Rochelle Council on the Arts to produce the extensive exhibit called...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered

The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS senior football lineman EJ Pullins signs with Lincoln University

EAST ORANGE, NJ — National Signing Day for student-athletes, mainly for high school football players, around the country, took place on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Although some have taken advantage of the early signing period in December, Feb. 1 was the hallmark for all players who made their intentions known by signing their National Letters of Intent, better known as the NLI, not to be confused with NIL which is the Name, Image, and Likeness. As part of changing the culture, East Orange Campus has made it a point to show the achievements of their students on and off the playing field as well as inside the classroom.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
94.5 PST

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Water shut-offs continue as delinquent bills come due

Small percentage of eligible NJ families have signed up for federal assistance program. Imagine turning on your faucet and not getting a drop — no water to wash, to cook or to mix the baby’s formula. That has happened to dozens of families in Paterson, Passaic and Clifton — customers of the Passaic Valley Water Commission — whose water supply has been shut off for nonpayment of overdue bills. The agency is trying to reach delinquent customers to set up zero-interest payment plans or help them apply for help through a $24 million federal grant called the Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
CLIFTON, NJ
CBS New York

Recent demotions cast cloud over FDNY promotions ceremony

NEW YORK -- There is a major controversy surrounding the FDNY due to the demotions of three chiefs, moves that allegedly causing two senior officials to react in protest.The uncomfortable situation was felt at a promotions ceremony on Tuesday.New York's Bravest filled the room with cheers for fellow FDNY members as 113 were promoted. But at the start of the ceremony, when Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was introduced, there was faint clapping and some booing.Following that, there was loud and long applause for Chief of Department John Hodgens, who sat alongside Kavanagh.It all came in reaction to recent shakeups at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy