ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Secret benevolent society fights to save historic mansion

By Hannah Kliger
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kySzw_0kahDthM00

Secret benevolent society fights to save historic Brooklyn mansion 03:25

NEW YORK -  A magnificent mansion stands at 87 Macdonough St. in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Upon closer inspection, the paint is peeling, the windows are boarded up, and the delicate carved details have seen better days. Still, it's unlike anything else in the area.

"This building is architecturally significant," says Blaire Walsh of the New York Landmarks Conservancy. "It also is important in terms of Brooklyn history. You can really learn a lot about how this neighborhood developed because it really predates a lot of the other construction in the neighborhood."

Standing since 1863, the villa's peeling paint and boarded up windows pique the curiosity. A sign hangs outside the front entrance: Eastern District Grand Tent, Grand United Order of Tents of Bklyn.

This building belongs to the secret benevolent society created in 1867 by formerly enslaved African American women.

"It was started out of the need to help the slaves escape the South and come to a free state," explains Essie Gregory, President of the Eastern District of the organization. Gregory says the mission of the organization was to care for the sick, feed the hungry, help orphans, provide dignified burials for the dead, along with other work in the community.

The Tents bought this mansion in 1945, and for 78 years have been working from the neighborhood to help generations of people.

"They would house Black single mothers to be caretakers for themselves and each other and that was sort of a program that was instrumental and foundational part of the house being here," says Charlene Olivia Jean, who joined the order about a year ago.

Erica Buddington, another recent member and historian, says she learned of the group after doing research on the house.

"Sometimes, people hear secret society and don't realize that the secret was for survival, but there was nothing secret about the work they were doing," she said.

As time went on, the organization's membership declined, and the women of the tents ran into financial hardships. Their lawyer, Jacques David of the Legal Aid Society, helped them file for nonprofit status with the IRS, to help them financially recover. Right now, he says they face more than $400,000 in property taxes, and are in the middle of an active dispute with the Department of Finance to get a property tax exemption for their charitable work.

"Those taxes, that burden prevents the tents of doing the important work of preserving their building and also building out their capacity," David tells CBS2's Hannah Kliger. "This building represents intergenerational Black wealth."

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance responded with a statement: "DOF has been working closely with attorneys representing the Order of the Tents in this matter and we look forward to reviewing their application again once we receive all necessary documents to demonstrate that the organization is taking concrete steps toward making this building usable for nonprofit tax exempt purposes."

Tent members estimate it will likely cost millions to restore the mansion to its former glory. Already the community pitched into help raise more than $200,000 in an online fundraiser to offset some of the costs, which makes leaders like Akosua Levine, Deputy of the Eastern District of the United Order of Tents, optimistic.

"I love this place, I love the women that are still walking through these halls and helping us continue their journey that they started," Levine says.

The mansion is located in a landmarked historic district, so it likely won't get demolished. Still, the fight to get the building back to working order will be a massive uphill battle. Members say losing it isn't an option.

"It was bought during an era by women when women just not just did not purchase a building like this. And we will definitely not want to see this building depart from the Tents. You know, our ancestors have done too much work in this building and too much blood and sweat went into purchasing it," Gregory says fondly.

The history of adversity and survival etched into these walls, guides her and her sisters, inspired by the women who toiled here for decades.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New exhibit explores history of Black experience in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- In Westchester County, there's a powerful reminder that Black history is American history.A new exhibit explores the pain and pride of the Black experience in New Rochelle.New Rochelle is focusing on the future with record downtown development, even as a new exhibit acknowledges those who laid its very foundation."When the French Huguenots, the Protestants fleeing their homeland, first came to New Rochelle, they brought enslaved individuals with them," City Historian Barbara Davis said. "The enslaved individuals that did the heavy lifting."Davis worked with the New Rochelle Council on the Arts to produce the extensive exhibit called...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New beach to open in Manhattan this summer

Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village.  This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach.  “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Chef Aneesa Waheed bringing Moroccan flavors to Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A new Moroccan restaurant is opening in Tribeca. Tara Kitchen already has deep roots in New York. Chef Aneesa Waheed always wanted to make Moroccan food accessible to everyone. After years of hard work, she opened three locations in the Capital Region and another at the Jersey Shore.Now, she plans to make even more of a mark in New York City. She joined us in the studio Monday to share her story and some of the dishes they serve.CLICK HERE and watch the full video above for more information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Progressives bewailing NYC’s black exodus have only themselves to blame

New York City’s black population has dropped 9% since 2000, with the exodus apparently accelerating after the eight disastrous de Blasio years. Advocates and officials wonder why, but there’s nothing unique about it: Black Americans mainly want the same things all Americans want.  The decline has been steepest among young black New Yorkers: The city’s number of black children and teens cratered by a fifth from 2010 to 2020. That means families are heading out — and many heading south.  Partly, it’s the city’s insane housing market, which is brutal on growing families. All the rent laws benefit the “haves”: people who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat

Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Recent demotions cast cloud over FDNY promotions ceremony

NEW YORK -- There is a major controversy surrounding the FDNY due to the demotions of three chiefs, moves that allegedly causing two senior officials to react in protest.The uncomfortable situation was felt at a promotions ceremony on Tuesday.New York's Bravest filled the room with cheers for fellow FDNY members as 113 were promoted. But at the start of the ceremony, when Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was introduced, there was faint clapping and some booing.Following that, there was loud and long applause for Chief of Department John Hodgens, who sat alongside Kavanagh.It all came in reaction to recent shakeups at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers

Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams joins asylum seekers at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spent Friday night alongside asylum seekers at the new Brooklyn shelter.Adams shared video of his experience on Twitter.Activist Shams DaBaron and State Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs joined the mayor at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.Some asylum seekers and activists had raised concerns about temperatures at the new shelter as some of the men camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown to protest being moved.Adams explained the visit in a statement, saying in part, "I'd never ask anyone to do something I wouldn't be willing to do myself."
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Two teen students, 19 and 17, shot near NYC high school

Two teenage students were shot by a masked gunman outside a Williamsburg housing complex near their Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-girl, took bullets around 3 p.m. in front of the housing complex at 200 Maujer St. between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street, police said.  The shots rang out about a block from their school campus, which involves East Williamsburg Scholars Academy and the Progressive High School for Professional Careers, police sources said. The male victim was grazed in the head, and the female victim was shot in the stomach, police said. They are both hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD said. The shooter — described as a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Wealthy donor seeks to replace NYC’s horse carriages with electric ones

A wealthy donor says he has the solution to replacing controversial horse-drawn carriages in Central Park — but will his contraption electrify the imaginations of tourists? Joshua Fox says he will give an electric-carriage prototype to the city in an effort to kickstart the elimination of horse-drawn vehicles, and is willing to spend millions to finance a whole fleet. “I have been an animal lover and animal freedom fighter since the day I was born,” Fox, a 46-year-old Floridian, told the Post. “I lived in New York City for decades and I got to the point where I couldn’t even go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy