Tony Romo’s emotional response to Jerry Jones’ Cowboys regret: ‘Eats at you’

Tony Romo’s relationship with Jerry Jones runs deep.

The former Cowboys quarterback , who spent his entire 14-season career with Dallas, was overcome with emotion while discussing his relationship with Jones — and the team owner’s recent comments that he regrets not winning a Super Bowl with Romo.

“I’ll tell you, for a player, you put everything on the line and you work so hard,” Romo told The Post on behalf of Michelob ULTRA and Netflix, which teamed up for a first-ever partnership to launch “Full Swing,” Netflix’s newest golf docuseries. “That’s one of my hardest things when I think about, was just not getting him and the Jones family and Cowboys fans a Super Bowl.

“I mean, that’s always going to be something that, you know, just eats at you. You never let that go. It’s one of those things that you just fight, claw — you give everything you have. And it’s just one of those things I’ll never really truly get over.

Earlier this month, Jones said he’s “sick” over not winning a championship while Romo was with Dallas from 2004-2016.

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo laughs with owner Jerry Jones prior to the start of a game gainst the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

(L-R) Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and team owner Jerry Jones discussing Romo’s newly-signed contract at a press conference on Oct. 30, 2007 in Irving, Texas. Tribune News Service via Getty I

“I’m sick about it,” Jones told USA TODAY Sports . “I really beat myself up over not getting a Super Bowl with [Tony] Romo here,” Jones said. “And we had [head coach] Bill [Parcells] here. Excellent coach and an exceptional quarterback. To not have gotten it done during those years really tears me up.”

see also cbs

Romo, who spoke with The Post via video while at his home in Dallas, was taken aback by Jones’ comments — and explained why he’s like a “father figure” still to this day.

“But I do know that [Jones] is like a father figure to me in a lot of ways, and he’s been there for me through thick and thin,” Romo said. “And those are very meaningful words. Any time he says that — I know Jerry, and Jerry is not someone who ever lies. He’s someone that when he says [something], you can go ahead and bank on it.

“So I know that that’s something that is meaningful to me whenever he says anything positive about me, because I always want to make him proud and make them happy. So in some ways, that’s a cool moment, [I feel] like a little kid again.”

Romo, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois in 2003, led Dallas to the playoffs in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2014, but failed to the make it past the divisional round.

History repeated itself this past season when the Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, suffered a season-ending loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round during the 2023 playoffs. That came a year after San Francisco knocked Dallas out of last season’s wild-card round.

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 20, 2016, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cowboys have fallen short of the NFC championship game in 12 consecutive playoff appearances since their most recent Super Bowl win against the Steelers in the 1995 season. Dallas has won the Super Bowl five times in their eight appearances.

Romo announced his retirement in April 2017, and finished his career as a four-time Pro Bowler. He began his broadcast career in the booth with CBS later that year.

In 2020, Romo secured what was at the time the largest sports analyst contract in TV history, signing a 10-year contract for $17.5 million per year with CBS.

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo bumps fists with owner Jerry Jones before a game against the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 23, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

Tony Romo and Dak Prescott on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

The former Pro Bowl quarterback called his final game of the season with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz on Sunday, when the Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.

Romo, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois in 2003, finished his career as a four-time Pro Bowler.