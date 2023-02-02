ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Cruz opens up on public breakup with ex Karrueche Tran: ‘Life happened’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kfGL_0kahDq3B00

Victor Cruz handles breakups with a smile.

The former Giants receiver opened up about his split with “Claws” actress Karrueche Tran in February 2021 and revealed what led to them going their separate ways after three years together.

“I handle it all with a smile,” Cruz said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Pivot Podcast.” “I remember, this is when COVID was still a thing, so we’re doing Zoom meetings … and I get in one [Zoom] room and this dude was is like, ‘What happened with you and Karrueche?’ … I just smiled and was like, ‘Life happened, bro.’ … But those are the things that come with the territory. … If I gotta answer a few questions about why her and I broke up, I can answer that all day, because it wasn’t anything malicious.

“It was just two people going separate ways, going in separate directions in life — and one person feeling like they needed to do that on their own, and one person feeling like they couldn’t, and we go our separate ways. It’s literally that simple. [We’re] still friends to this day, still have conversations from time to time. She just had something happen to her in her life, she lost her dad — I lost my dad, you reach out. We’re human beings, bro. We’re not like aliens that once we break up I gotta create this division.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mx96q_0kahDq3B00
Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz attend the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Sept. 9, 2018 in New York City.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuNJg_0kahDq3B00
Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz attend the 2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience on Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Getty Images for MAXIM

Cruz and Tran called it quits due to long distance, E! News reported at the time. The 36-year-old Cruz lives in New Jersey with his 11-year-old daughter, Kennedy, and Karrueche resides in Los Angeles.

Cruz, who is believed to be single, was spotted with a mystery woman in Barbados last month. It’s unclear if the two are an item, though Cruz referred to her as a “lovely lady” when he was asked about photos from the getaway, which were exclusively obtained by The Post.

Ryan Clark then asked Cruz about comments he made on “The Wendy Williams Show” in January 2020, when he said he wanted to get married and have one more kid, a boy.

“I definitely still want all those things,” Cruz said. “It’s definitely hard as hell to navigate now man, because you just don’t know, you don’t know what these people’s intentions are especially nowadays. You see stories all over the internet about different scenarios and different stories dealing with women and their narratives and their motives and things like that.

Most would think @TeamVic has it all, but his still searching for Mrs. Right. For Vic, finding a woman with the right motives may prove difficult, but the Super Bowl champ is still searching for that other ring. Ready to be the Cruz fam! @thepivot https://t.co/sc9HVs2ajF pic.twitter.com/snlP7MuRfG

— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 1, 2023

“So I just want to make sure that if I do choose someone it’s for the right reasons, it’s because they’re really here for me and really able to raise a family and to be around for the long haul and not just when things are great, or when things are on the up and up. I need to see you when it’s dark outside, and what does that look like. I don’t know how many dark days I got because ain’t much been dark lately. It’s been kinda fun… I’ve always been a relationship dude.”

Cruz and Tran went public with their romance in December 2017, when they stepped out holding hands on a date night in Los Angeles.

New York Post

