Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers says he’s ‘not going to San Fran’ in golf interview

By Andrew Crane
New York Post
 5 days ago

It appears one team can be ruled out as Aaron Rodgers decides where — or whether — he’ll play in 2023.

Before Rodgers hit a tee shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, former golfer and current CBS Sports analyst Colt Knost asked Rodgers if he had “any news you want to share with the world.” The Packers’ 39-year-old quarterback chuckled and answered while taking a practice swing.

“I’m not going to San Fran,” he said .

Knost continued the conversation with Rodgers, adding that he’d “look great with a Cowboys star on your helmet.”

The last few weeks have marked the beginning of the latest offseason filled with speculation for Rodgers. He’s under contract with the Packers, who finished 8-9 and failed to make the playoffs, but ESPN reported that trading Rodgers might emerge as Green Bay’s preferred option . Tom Brady’s retirement Wednesday shook up the free agent quarterback market , too.

Aaron Rodgers hinted at one team he will not play for in 2023.
Screengrab via CBS Sports

With the Jets hiring former Packers offensive coordinator and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett last month, speculation swirled about whether they could emerge as Rodgers’ new landing spot, if the Jets were willing to part with the necessary assets. Rodgers said during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the Hackett family is “really special to me,” but he didn’t specifically address whether the hiring would impact his decision, even as he noted, “Hack is my guy.”

“We really bonded when he was in Green Bay,” Rodgers said. “He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun.”

Rodgers had compiled strong seasons with Hackett as offensive coordinator. After Hackett left to become Denver’s coach, the quarterback followed with one of the worst statistical seasons of his career in 2022, throwing for a career-low over a full season 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was also without topwideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders, forcing Rodgers to adjust to mostly young, inexperienced receivers around him.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers failed to reach the playoffs this season.
AP

But just because Rodgers apparently ruled out the 49ers, who already have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, it doesn’t mean he won’t end up somewhere out west. The Raiders — and a reunion with Adams — could emerge as another trade option for Rodgers, especially with Brady now retired .

