‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse held in jail over sex assault charges

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
 5 days ago

“Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse appeared briefly in court for the first time Thursday after he was arrested on charges of assaulting Indigenous women and girls and accused of leading a cult.

Chasing Horse, 46, looked downtrodden in North Las Vegas court while clad in blue jail garb and handcuffs, and didn’t try to make eye contact with his family members in the front row of the gallery.

The actor, known for his role in the 1990 Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves,” was taken into police custody Tuesday after SWAT officers raided his North Las Vegas home, where prosecutors claim he lives with his “five wives.”

Authorities allege he is the leader of a cult called “The Circle,” and arrested him after a months-long investigation.

The actor, whose full name is Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, is set to be charged with sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child under 16, and child abuse, but the formal charges have yet to be applied.

Actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday.
AP
Unidentified family members of Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of sexually assaulting children for two decades, attend his arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday.
AP

He did not speak during his less than five-minute-long court hearing Thursday, even when the judge said “good morning” to him.

The judge said there is enough evidence to hold him without bail in Clark County Jail. He will appear in court again Monday for a full bail hearing, where victims, FBI agents and detectives are expected to speak, a prosecutor said in court Thursday.

Las Vegas authorities say Chasing Horse assaulted at least six different women in the past two decades.

Chasing Horse, left, starred as ‘Smiles A Lot’ in the 1990 movie “Dances with Wolves” alongside Kevin Costner.
MGM

Two women in his apparent “cult” told police that he kept “suicide pills” in his home, and he told them to “take a pill to kill themselves in the event he dies or law enforcement tries to break their family apart,” according to his arrest warrant.

Police also said one of his many wives was only 15 years old when she was offered to him as a “gift.” Chasing Horse also apparently armed the women in his life and told them to shoot police should they try to arrest him.

With Post wires

