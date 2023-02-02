ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez says goodbye to ‘rare’ Bel-Air home after marrying Ben Affleck

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtuMe_0kahDneE00

Six months after saying “I do” to Ben Affleck , Jennifer Lopez is saying goodbye to her Bel-Air, California home of six years.

Lopez, 53, purchased the extravagant French-style nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom pad for $28 million in 2016. It’s now for sale asking $42.5 million, its listing brokerage told The Post.

The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the listing.

Lopez, long known as a savvy property investor, had already scored a deal at the time of purchase. The home had gone up for sale for $40 million at the time.

Pegged as a “rare and extraordinary estate” moments from the Bel-Air Hotel, the home features a living room with a fireplace, high ceilings, a wet bar, and steel windows and doors that open to the stone terraces, the listing notes.

The formal dining room and chef’s kitchen with a built-in breakfast area come with a stone fireplace.

There’s also a family room and a game room with a bar that opens out to the terrace with views of the three-sided infinity-edge pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKvGu_0kahDneE00
The home spans over 12,800 square feet.
Photos courtesy of Carolwood Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnzpc_0kahDneE00
The formal living area.
Photos courtesy of Carolwood Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeJ28_0kahDneE00
A view of the open floor plan.
Photos courtesy of Carolwood Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V367r_0kahDneE00
The breakfast space.
Photos courtesy of Carolwood Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNK2c_0kahDneE00
A sitting area with a fireplace.
Photos courtesy of Carolwood Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYEQj_0kahDneE00
The kitchen.
Photos courtesy of Carolwood Estates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h90vS_0kahDneE00
The dining room.
Photos courtesy of Carolwood Estates

All of the rooms open out to terraces. The lower-level lounge boasts a 30-seat screening room.

On the second floor is an office/study, a massage room and a guest room. The primary suite wing comes with a library and siting room, a fireplace and dual dressing rooms that open out to an expansive terrace.

There is an additional guest house, a studio, a gym, a 100-seat amphitheater and an organic vegetable garden. Additionally, there is an entertainment pavilion with a full kitchen and an outdoor shower.

It comes complete with a private lake and a sandy beach.

Brett Lawyer with Carolwood Estates holds the listing.

