Heather Rae Young welcomes first baby with Tarek El Moussa, his third

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy has arrived!

The “Selling Sunset” star, 35, gave birth to their infant son on Jan. 31, they revealed in a joint social media post .

Sharing a photo where Young held their son to her chest, they said, “Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23. Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.”

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have welcomed their first baby together.

The newborn is Young’s first child, while the “Flip or Flop” alum, 41, previously welcomed daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, in 2010 and 2015, respectively, with then-wife Christina Haack.

El Moussa and Haack, 39, finalized their divorce in 2018, and the “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” star moved on with Young the following year.

They announced the news via social media.
The duo got engaged on their first anniversary, tying the knot in October 2021.

In July, the pair told their Instagram followers that Young was pregnant with their first baby together.

“Surprise!!!” Young captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍”

Although Young frequently shared her egg-freezing and IVF updates via social media, her little one was conceived naturally.

“You just never know what life has in store for you,” she explained in a July Instagram upload . “You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what’s meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby. The odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened.”

The "Flip or Flop" alum is also the father of daughter Taylor and son Brayden from a previous marriage.
As for Taylor and Brayden’s reactions to the news, she added that her stepchildren were “sweet and supportive.”

That same month, Young and El Moussa revealed the sex of their baby-to-be in front of family and friends with the help of blue confetti cannons.

Young felt “overwhelmed with excitement and a little bit of nervousness” after finding out.

“I genuinely thought I was prepared for how I would feel when I found out but nothing could have prepared me for the butterflies in my stomach,” Young wrote alongside Instagram party pics . “Tarek and I can’t stop smiling and talking about it.”

