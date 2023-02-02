ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling State receives grant to help student parents on campus

By Sidney Lain
 4 days ago
GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD)– Grambling State University received a $75,000 grant to go towards helping student parents on campus.

Terry Matthews, coordinator for the department of family and consumer sciences at GSU, told us more. “Ascend at the Aspen Institute announced that eight historically black universities and colleges and tribal colleges were selected as grant recipients. This grant provides financial support and expert technical assistance to select HBCUs and TCUs campuses that are committed to improving the success of their student parents.”

Matthews expressed that they hope to use some of the money to reopen the child development center on campus. “We are going to do a study on the reopening of the childcare center here at Grambling State University, which is one of the main priorities that President Rick Gallot has for the family consumer science department. This is one of the main focuses here at the university because they do need affordable childcare.”

Jada Proctor, a graduate student at the university, expressed how she felt about the child center reopening. “It would be able to assist me with being able to have access to my children on campus versus leaving off campus in between breaks, but we aren’t talking about daycare.” “I feel as if night classes are equally important because we have night classes.”

There is no official date for when the child development center will reopen.

