Katt Massey, a former assistant to Mayor Ginger Nelson, filed today to join retired businessman Tom Scherlen in the open race for Amarillo City Council Place 3. Massey, who left her position as assistant to the mayor in June of last year to become a beautification and public art coordinator for the city, is also listed as a member of the board of directors for Center City of Amarillo, Inc., an organization known for playing a central role in the controversial downtown revitalization efforts.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO