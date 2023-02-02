ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin woman accused of killing friend, stealing her baby makes first court appearance

By Wes Wilson
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin woman charged with killing her best friend, kidnapping the woman’s baby and trying to pass it off as her own child appeared in court virtually Monday in Travis County for the first time.

Magen Fieramusca, 35, appeared via Zoom from the Travis County Jail. She wore a maroon jail uniform and was flanked by two guards. Her attorneys requested another month to work on her case. The judge reset the hearing to April 28.

Fieramusca is charged with capital murder, tampering with a corpse and two counts of kidnapping . She’s accused of killing Heidi Broussard, who went missing in December 2019 and was found in the trunk of a car at a Harris County home a little more than a week later.

Heidi Broussard and her baby, Margo Carey

The car Broussard’s body was found in was registered to Fieramusca, according to police. In an arrest affidavit, authorities say that Fieramusca acted as if the baby was her own to her boyfriend following Broussard’s disappearance.

Magen Fieramusca (Courtesy: Austin Police Department)

Broussard’s daughter, Margo Carey, who was a month old at the time, was found alive in the home and reunited with her father two days before Christmas 2019.

This is Fieramusca’s first hearing since new Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza took office. His office will try this high-profile case that made headlines across the country.

Complete coverage of the case:

