Heart disease, leading cause of death in IN

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States and Indiana.

February is known as Heart month and the first Friday of the month is National Wear Red Day. Wear Red Day was created to bring awareness to heart disease and to show support for women in the fight against cardiovascular disease.

“Pretty much everybody knows somebody that’s had heart disease. Whether it’s a family member or a friend,” said Jo Singleton, Cardiology Nurse Coordinator at Good Samaritan Hospital.

According to a press release from the American Heart Association , heart disease is responsible for one in three deaths in the United States. Over the last 30 years, mortality rates have dropped over fifty percent, thanks to research, medical developments and education.

Cardiac rehabilitation is one advancement that helps patients who have experienced a heart attack.

“We’ve had patients that have had a heart attack, done through the cath lab, and started through our rehab process and you know rehab is really for a certain amount of time. But then some these patients, they kind of build a comradery, they…enjoy getting to see each other every day and they keep coming back.

While genetics play a role, the American Heart Association says that a majority of cardiac events may be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices.

People across the nation will wear red tomorrow to bring awareness to heart disease and heart health.

“We like to see our entire organization {Good Samaritan} filled with red to spread that awareness,” Conover said.

In addition to wearing red tomorrow, the American Heart Association encourages the community to learn hands-only CPR to help potentially save a life. Click here to learn more and to take Damar Hamlin’s #3 for heart challenge.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.