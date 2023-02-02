Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
freightwaves.com
TFI may be interested in talking to ArcBest about operational collaboration, TFI chief says
(Correction: An earlier version incorrectly referenced the issue of M&A in Alain Bédard’s comments regarding ArcBest. Bédard did not talk about M&A). TFI head said Monday that the Montreal-based transport conglomerate would be interested in operational combinations with the U.S.-based less-than-truckload carrier ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCB). TFI...
freightwaves.com
Amazon, DHL reduce US cargo flights as parcel volumes soften
Amazon is reducing the number of aircraft and flights supplied by Air Transport Services Group to fly packages within its air network in response to weaker e-commerce demand and a shift in business to new partner Hawaiian Airlines. ATSG, which provides aircraft leasing and outsourced transportation services for cargo customers,...
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply
Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
freightwaves.com
Is the cat out of the bag on a TFI and ArcBest deal?
Things may soon get interesting in the less-than-truckload mergers and acquisitions space. On the TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) analyst call Monday night, it was revealed that the Montreal-based transport conglomerate held a 4% stake, or a little more than 1 million shares, in ArcBest Corp., an asset-based LTL carrier and non-asset-based provider located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. TFI spent $89 million for the stake.
freightwaves.com
Flatbed carrier Daseke sees industry hitting new peak for rates in 2025
Management from flatbed truckload operator Daseke said it expects to see demand improve by the middle of the year, in line with normal seasonality, with rates returning to 2022 peak levels next year. It also sees the industry reaching a fresh peak for rates in 2025. Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) reported...
freightwaves.com
Warehousing, drayage and how to sell your trucking company to Red Bull – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is joined by ShipHero founder Aaron Rubin. Rubin, who owned a lifestyle e-commerce brand, founded ShipHero after getting sick of sucky warehouse software options. We’ll find out how he’s simplifying the complicated for over 5,000 e-commerce brands. Is the...
freightwaves.com
Lag effect: Why liner profits stay high much longer than spot rates
Spot container shipping rates in many trades have already collapsed back to pre-COVID levels. But container liner earnings are still nowhere near where they were pre-pandemic. Ocean carriers are still earning billions more per quarter than they used to. German carrier Hapag-Lloyd reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...
freightwaves.com
Cummins on board for solid ’23 in truck equipment
Engine maker Cummins Inc. tracks with OEM projections for solid North American demand for new trucks for at least the first half of 2023. If the Chinese market recovers, look for a possible profit spike. Freight rates, especially spot rates that account for roughly 15% of the market that quote...
freightwaves.com
Cummins posts record 2022 results as it integrates Meritor business
Cummins Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results and it set records in several financial metrics in 2022 as the engine maker integrated billions of dollars of acquisitions including taking over Meritor Inc. Revenue of $7.8 billion in the last three months of 2022 was 32.2% above Q4 of 2021. It topped...
Comments / 0